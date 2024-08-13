Crystal Lagoons Brings Beach Life to Bucharest

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With tickets sold out a week ahead of the launch, Crystal Lagoons has just inaugurated Lagoon Park Bucharest, a Public Access Lagoons® project, also known as PAL® developments, in Romanian capital Bucharest.

The centerpiece of the new development is a large crystalline lagoon, suitable for swimming and water sports, accessible to all through ticketed entry. The lagoon is surrounded by 11,000 m² of white sandy beaches, restaurants, beach bars, terraces, sports and events areas, exhibition halls, green areas, and bespoke services that will complement the lagoon, epitomizing the quintessential PAL® experience.

The complex forms part of the Central District Lagoon City megaproject , which also features a 5-star Radisson hotel with 323 rooms and 400 luxury apartments for rent, 8,200 m² of class A office space, retail areas, restaurants, cinemas, a sky bar and spa.

The project is being developed in partnership with Forty Management, a renowned and award-winning Romanian firm with which the multinational innovation company has already built projects in Italy, France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.

With this new complex, Crystal Lagoons is bringing idyllic beach life to an iconic Mediterranean European city. Through the PAL® model, the companywill revolutionize the experience quality of life of the people of Bucharest, providing an attractive entertainment experience to the area, and transforming it into a successful leisure destination.

"Throughout the world, and particularly in Europe, PAL® projects are known for their appealing and disruptive innovative urban approach, bringing a piece of the ocean to cities, a phenomenon similar to what happened 200 years ago in England, when the first urban parks were created in London, bringing a forest experience to the city," said Jean Pierre Juanchich, Global Business Director of Crystal Lagoons.

The environmental impact of Crystal Lagoons® technology was a core element of the multiple projects developed in partnership with Forty Management, which valued the 40% reduction in carbon footprint that PAL® projects offer, which reduced the number of trips made to coastal destinations by around 50%, as people can enjoy beach life closer to home.

Crystal Lagoons currently has more than 1,000 projects ongoing at different stages of development and negotiations in 60 countries.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a US-based company that has developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at very low costs anywhere.

With over 2,900 patents in 180 countries, its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional swimming pools. Bureau Veritas verified the technology's efficient water use, concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

CONTACT: press@crystal-lagoons.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479381/Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479361/Foto__1.jpg