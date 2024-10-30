Cerca nel sito
 
DroneShield Expands European Presence to Meet Surging Demand for Counter-Drone Solutions

30 ottobre 2024 | 07.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneShield (ASX:DRO), a global leader in counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), announces the expansion of its European presence to meet the escalating need for advanced counter-drone technologies across the region. DroneShield has strategically appointed a team of C-UAS experts, establishing a strong presence in both Denmark and Germany alongside its network of experienced in-country sales channel partners throughout Europe.

This expansion is led by a seasoned team of European experts, including Hans Hoyer, Asger Hviid, Oleksiy Prymin, and Red McClintok. Each brings deep industry expertise and proficiency in languages such as English, German, Ukrainian, French, Scandinavian. The team is well-equipped to provide defense, security, and commercial clients with localized support and customized counter-drone solutions.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time, as Europe faces increasing threats from rogue drone activities in military, critical infrastructure, and government sectors. DroneShield's battle-proven solutions are globally deployed to combat these evolving threats, and the company's European team will be providing immediate, on-the-ground support for customers and partners in the region. 

Hans Hoyer, DroneShield's Sales Director, stated, "We understand the importance of proximity of support for our customers, and are committed to providing bespoke solutions that address their unique challenges. Whether it's for special forces, fixed installations, or mobile solutions, we're committed to providing unrivaled expertise and service." 

Throughout 2024, DroneShield's European team has actively engaged with the continent's defense and security sectors, attending high-profile industry events to showcase rapidly deployable C-UAS detection and defeat solutions. "Our attendance at these key events isn't just about showcasing products, it's about highlighting the speed at which we can provide actionable, real-world solutions." said Hoyer, "We're bringing a new level of readiness to the table, ensuring our customers can count on DroneShield for the rapid, effective deployment of tailored C-UAS solutions." 

The European team provides comprehensive local support, including product demonstrations, installations, and ongoing maintenance. With backing from DroneShield's global headquarters in Sydney, Australia, and its U.S. headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia, the European operations offer rapid response and personalized assistance for every customer.

DroneShield's CEO Oleg Vornik commented, "Our expanded European presence strengthens our ability to deliver advanced counter-drone solutions across the continent. We're not only offering cutting-edge technology but also providing hands-on support to ensure our clients receive the most effective solutions for their security needs."

Media contact:Edith Mirandaedith.miranda@droneshield.com 

