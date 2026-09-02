EpiVax Launches AI-Enhanced Models for Immunogenicity Prediction

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of AI-enabled enhancements to ISPRI™, its proprietary in silico platform for assessing the immunogenicity risk of biotherapeutics. The release introduces an updated JanusMatrix™ model, a refined tolerance-adjusted immunogenicity score, and an enhanced anti-drug antibody (ADA) prediction model designed to provide deeper insight into immunogenicity risk.

For decades, EpiVax has pioneered computational immunology through the development of advanced in silico algorithms for evaluating biotherapeutic sequences. Foundational to this work are EpiMatrix® and JanusMatrix™, which evaluate T cell epitope content and human cross-conservation to characterize sequence-derived immunogenicity risk and immune tolerance. ISPRI™ brings these tools together with other extensively validated methods to assess immunogenicity risk across candidate and impurity sequences.

JanusMatrix™ 2.1JanusMatrix™ 2.1 applies AI to improve the prediction of immune tolerance by weighting human epitope cross-conservation based on expression and prevalence data. The result is a more precise characterization of therapeutic epitopes and their tolerance profiles.

JanusMatrix-Adjusted EpiMatrix ScoreBuilding on JanusMatrix 2.1, EpiVax has introduced a new immunogenicity score designed to align more closely with clinical immunogenicity outcomes. The JanusMatrix-Adjusted EpiMatrix (JAX) score incorporates JanusMatrix tolerance potential directly into EpiMatrix scores, providing insight into intrinsic effector epitope density and a more biologically-informed assessment of sequence-derived immunogenicity risk across therapeutic modalities.

ADA 2.2EpiVax has also updated its ADA prediction model with the release of ADA 2.2. The enhanced model combines epitope-based measures with biophysical attributes and mode of action criteria to provide another assessment of antibody immunogenicity risk, trained specifically leveraging a diverse set of clinical monoclonal antibodies. ADA 2.2 demonstrates a stronger correlation between predicted and clinically observed immunogenicity, providing greater confidence in risk interpretation alongside the JAX score.

These newly available features further strengthen EpiVax's best-in-class immunoinformatics capabilities, improving the relevance and predictive value of in silico immunogenicity risk assessments. The enhancements align closely with recent FDA initiatives advancing the adoption of human-relevant New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), while helping sponsors identify immune liabilities, protect asset value, and de-risk development programs.

About EpiVaxEpiVax partners with biologic developers to manage immunogenicity risk throughout the product lifecycle. Leveraging deep scientific expertise to apply industry-leading in silico analyses and in vitro approaches, insights from actionable data help our partners reduce uncertainty, mitigate risk, and use resources more efficiently while building regulatory-ready strategies for safer, more effective therapies.

Media Contact:Sarah Moniz, Director of Business Development & Marketing smoniz@epivax.com

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