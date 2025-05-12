EVE Energy Shines at The smarter E Europe with Innovative Energy Storage Products and Full Scenario Solutions for a Greener Future

WUHAN, China, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7-9, 2025, The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest exhibition for the energy industry, opened in Munich, and EVE Energy brought its innovative energy storage products and full-scenario solutions to the exhibition, leading the high-quality development of the energy storage industry, and contributing to the promotion of the global energy transition to low-carbon.

MR Flagship Series, popular at the exhibition

Based on advanced and innovative technologies and structural designs, EVE Energy's Mr. Big ultra-large-capacity battery cell and Mr. Giant 5MWh minimalist system stood out by virtue of their pioneering advantages in large batteries and their application practices, attracting many visitors to stop by and make inquiries.

As a leader and practitioner of large battery technology, EVE Energy gives full play to the advantages of simple integration of large batteries to make power plant operation and maintenance easier, realizing a 30% reduction in the cost of manual operation and maintenance for the whole life cycle of the power plant. In order to continuously create value, EVE Energy promotes Mr. Giant to take the lead in operation, realizing stable operation for more than 8 months with an efficiency of more than 95.5%, and truly achieving the goal of "fighting for every kilowatt-hour", so that every kilowatt-hour is profitable.

Household storage product solutions, empowering green energy

Since the launch of household storage product solutions, EVE Energy has empowered the design and manufacturing of the whole chain of products with its advanced innovation strength and global manufacturing strength, and launched a customized model to meet the diversified needs of the global market.

At the exhibition site, EVE Energy's AC/DC integrated energy storage system made its overseas debut. The product adopts highly integrated design and APP intelligent interactive application to improve installation convenience and flexibility, continuously enhance customers' electricity experience and energy management efficiency, and provide users with low-carbon quality life.

Comprehensively promote localized services and enhance service guarantee

Facing the global energy storage market development boom, EVE Energy's localized professional team and perfect service network in Europe will provide industry customers with more efficient, reliable and safe energy storage product solutions, and comprehensively guarantee the service experience.

In front of the wave of green revolution, EVE Energy will stick to its original intention, continue technological innovation, promote industrial upgrading, and provide global customers with more advanced, efficient and reliable energy storage products, so as to jointly promote the global energy transformation and sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684695/EVE_Energy_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684696/EVE_Energy_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684697/EVE_Energy_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684698/EVE_Energy_4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684699/EVE_Energy_5.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire