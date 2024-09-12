Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Helen Badger joins Critical IoT Connectivity leaders CSL Group as Marketing Director

12 settembre 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, the market leader in IoT connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Badger as Marketing Director. Helen brings a wealth of experience in marketing and technology from her tenure at IRIS Software Group, where she played a pivotal role in driving digital transformation and enhancing organisational growth.

 

Helen's expertise in strategic marketing, brand management, and digital transformation will be instrumental as CSL Group continues to innovate and expand its services, supporting critical connectivity solutions across multiple verticals.

 

A strategic appointment at a pivotal time

Ed Heale, CEO at CSL Group remarked, "Helen has the marketing experience and wider communications skillset necessary to ensure we keep our customers and the wider market aware of our ever-growing capabilities."

Innovative solutions for a connected future

CSL Group's diverse product portfolio features the revolutionary rSIM® Technology, advanced IoT SIMs and Routers, satellite connectivity for any location and more, all supported by a connectivity management platform. These offerings are meticulously crafted to meet the evolving needs of customers across our core markets. Helen Badger's leadership will play a pivotal role in ensuring that customers navigate the complexities of IoT connectivity with ease.

Helen Badger commented, "I am thrilled to join CSL Group at such an exciting time in the industry. The growth of the Critical IoT applications and CSL's resilient solutions present an incredible opportunity to help our customers stay connected and secure. I look forward to working with the talented team at CSL to drive innovation and deliver the best practical solutions for our customers."

 

About CSL Group

CSL Group is a leading provider of secure connectivity solutions, with a focus on the fire, security, health, and utilities sectors. Through its pioneering SIMs, routers, and managed services, CSL Group ensures that its customers have access to reliable, high-quality connectivity. With the impending PSTN switch-off, CSL Group is at the forefront of supporting customers with their transition to modern, future-proofed solutions.

 

For more information, please visit www.csl-group.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503015/Helen_Badger.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/helen-badger-joins-critical-iot-connectivity-leaders-csl-group-as-marketing-director-302245643.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza as Marketing Director Connectivity leaders CSL Group market leader market leader in IoT connectivity solutions
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza