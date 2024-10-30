Infosys Finacle Launches Data and AI Suite to Help Banks Accelerate their AI Journey

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), today announced the launch of the Finacle Data and AI Suite, a set of solutions to empower banks to infuse AI into their digital operations and accelerate their enterprise AI journey. The suite will offer a comprehensive set of platforms that enable banks to build low-code, predictive as well as generative AI solutions from the ground up with high transparency and explainability. It will help banks scale their data readiness, industrialize AI model development, apply generative AI technologies, and deliver actionable insights across their entire ecosystem.

The Finacle Data and AI Suite is a part of Infosys Topaz – an AI-first set of offerings using generative AI technologies and steered by a 'responsible by design' approach that ensures strong standards of AI ethics, trust, privacy, security and regulatory compliance. The suite consists of three components.

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, Infosys Finacle, said, "AI is transforming banking by redefining the future of customer experience, risk management, and decision-making. By leveraging data at scale, AI empowers banks to anticipate needs, personalize solutions, and drive growth with unprecedented agility. We are excited to introduce the Finacle Data and AI Suite as a definitive solution for banks seeking to harness the power of AI. The Finacle Data Platform lays out a robust data foundation, and the Finacle AI Platform abstracts the complexities of AI development, putting power in the hands of banks' business teams to unlock the true potential of AI."

"Finacle's cutting-edge AI Suite for the banking industry harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service to enable banks to scale AI initiatives and drive innovation across critical areas such as customer interactions, operations, and strategic decision-making," said Marianne Roling, Vice President, Systems Integrators, Microsoft. "By leveraging AI, Infosys Finacle is laying the groundwork for a smarter, more agile, and resilient banking ecosystem."

Jerry Silva, Program Vice President, IDC Financial Insights, said, "AI-fueled business is the next revolution in the financial services industry. But success will be predicated on how quickly banks can integrate AI into their operations while maintaining governance and compliance. While generative AI has raised the urgency for adoption, long-term differentiation will come from a strong commitment to robust data readiness and responsible AI practice. Platforms like Finacle Data and AI Suite can support the banks' goals of faster adoption of AI as a tool to respond quickly and effectively in a fast-evolving landscape."

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

