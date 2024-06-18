Konica Minolta to Launch the CM-17d, a Vertical, Portable Spectrophotometer for High-accuracy Colour Measurement in Any Situation

NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that the Company will launch the CM-17d and CM-16d vertical, lightweight, portable spectrophotometers, in the summer of 2024.

The CM-17d is Konica Minolta's first portable instrument that includes an electronic viewfinder, facilitating precise positioning on samples that would typically be considered difficult; the CM-16d has a reduced feature set and a compelling price/performance ratio. These devices excel at measuring small samples and those with curved or patterned surfaces, an ideal solution for the colour measurement requirements in many environments.

These instruments are developed to help our customers to maximise the benefits of digital colour data in quality control, production, or R&D in various fields, including automobiles, tech, cosmetics, paints, plastics, construction materials, and textiles.

