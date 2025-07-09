circle x black
LAUNCH OF CONSENT SOLICITATION IN RELATION TO NOTES ISSUED BY EMIS FINANCE B.V. ANNOUNCED BY CLEARY GOTTLIEB

09 luglio 2025 | 22.31
SERIES LPN-26 U.S.$50,000,000 8.75 PER CENT. LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES DUE 7 NOVEMBER 2022 (ISIN: XS1907535576)

SERIES LPN-31 U.S.$50,000,000 9.50 PER CENT. LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES DUE 15 OCTOBER 2024 (ISIN: XS222841175)

EACH ISSUED BY EMIS FINANCE B.V. FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF FINANCING A LOAN TO ABH UKRAINE LIMITED

(TOGETHER, THE "NOTES")

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of certain noteholders, a consent solicitation has been launched on 9 July 2025 to consider proposals to:

Holders of the Notes are invited to go to https://glas.agency/investor_reporting/emis-finance-b-v/ and register to obtain a copy of the memorandum setting out full details of the consent solicitation.

Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Notes documents, unless specified otherwise.

Further details may be obtained from the solicitation, information and tabulation agent:

GLAS Specialist Services Limited55 Ludgate Hill, Level 1, West, London, England, EC4M 7JWEmail: lm@glas.agencyPhone: +44 (0)20 3597 2940Consent solicitation website: https://glas.agency/investor_reporting/emis-finance-b-v/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launch-of-consent-solicitation-in-relation-to-notes-issued-by-emis-finance-bv-announced-by-cleary-gottlieb-302501664.html

