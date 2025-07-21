circle x black
Lloyd's grants 'in principle' approval for Atradius Syndicate 1864

21 luglio 2025 | 10.01
AMSTERDAM and LONDON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global credit insurer Atradius announces that Lloyd's has granted 'in principle' approval for the new Atradius Syndicate 1864, targeting 1st January 2026 as its start date for underwriting. Atradius Syndicate 1864 will focus on trade credit risks, initially targeting new and existing European clients in the financial industry sector.

The syndicate will enhance the operations of Atradius, which offers trade credit insurance, surety, and collection services worldwide through a strategic presence in over 50 countries. Atradius has access to credit information on 200 million companies worldwide. Its products help companies around the world protect against payment risks associated with selling products and services on trade credit. Atradius has received support from PoloWorks and Aon Capital Advisory throughout the application process and will continue collaborating with them following the 'in principle' approval granted by Lloyd's Council on July 15th until permission to underwrite is granted.

Underwriting from the Lloyd's platform offers multiple opportunities to Atradius' customers including the benefit of Lloyd's financial strength rating and extensive network of licences and resources, enabling them to effectively manage risks and expand their client base. Additionally, Lloyd's provides a robust regulatory framework and support, ensuring high standards of compliance and operational efficiency, on par with Atradius' own standards.

David Capdevila, Atradius' CEO, said: "Our specialized expertise in trade credit risks presents a compelling opportunity to collaborate with Lloyd's. By leveraging Lloyd's renowned and innovative underwriting platform, we can deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners. We eagerly look forward to collaborating with Polo and the entire Lloyd's team to carve out our niche in the Lloyd's market."

Paul Andrews, CEO of Polo Managing Agency, stated: "In a dynamic and innovative sector, PoloWorks is proud to support the launch of the Atradius syndicate at Lloyd's. Our collaboration with another prestigious partner brings further Lloyd's capacity to the trade credit market."

Mike Cane, Head of Capital Advisory for Aon Reinsurance Solutions added: "The approval of Atradius Syndicate 1864 marks a significant milestone in the trade credit insurance sector. Aon Capital Advisory is proud to have supported Atradius in this endeavour, and we are confident that Syndicate 1864 will become a key part of Atradius and will be pivotal to ensuring optimal outcomes for its client base."

 

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of GCO, one of the leading companies in the Spanish insurance sector and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com

 

 For further information:

Atradius Group Marketing and Communication

Pavel Gómez del Castillo

E-mail: pavel.gomezdelcastillo@atradius.com 

www.atradius.com

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

Website: https://group.atradius.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atradius

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/atradiusgroup

 

About PoloWorks

PoloWorks is a leading Lloyd's and London Market insurance services businesses and comprises four divisions - Polo Managing Agency (PMA), Polo Commercial Insurance Services (PCIS), Polo Insurance Managers (PIM), and PoloPartners –

To find out more, visit our website: www.polo.works

PoloWorks Press contact:         Kieran Hatten                kieran.hatten@polo.works+44 203 337 6476.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734287/Atradius_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lloyds-grants-in-principle-approval-for-atradius-syndicate-1864-302508915.html

