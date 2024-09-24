LongShine Leads China's Charge into Global Energy Markets

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Global Energy Transition Conference was recently held in Beijing, where delegates around the world focused on the crucial issues of green energy transition and digital technology innovation amidst the sector's transformative shift. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) recent "Advancing Clean Technology Manufacturing" report pointed out that global investments in clean energy technology manufacturing surged to $200 billion in 2023, contributing to approximately 4% of global GDP growth.

China, one of the world's largest energy consumers and producers, is actively encouraging its energy companies to expand globally and participate in cooperative efforts for the global energy transition. LongShine, a prominent Chinese energy technology firm, now operates in over 10 countries, including Bangladesh, Nigeria, Tajikistan, Nepal, and Singapore, offering customized solutions through advanced technology and professional services.

LongShine has introduced the LS-EnergyPack, a highly integrated Meter2Cash solution. LS-EnergyPack adheres to the international utility business framework, while incorporating LongShine's best practices from the domestic energy industry in China, which can provides a full set of information application support from device end to user end for overseas utility companies. LS-EnergyPack includes sub-modules for energy data collection, data management, prepaid management, and billing management applications. The four modules provide utility companies worldwide with end-to-end information application support from the device to the user level.

LongShine has established partnerships with key players like Ikeja Electric, Nigeria's largest electric utility, and the Nepal Electricity Authority. Through these collaborations, LongShine has provided a suite of on-ground services that have aided these organizations in establishing secure and reliable electricity billing and collection systems. The services have not only reduced costs and boosted efficiency but also elevated service quality and customer satisfaction.

In the energy internet business, LongShine has exported its proven domestic digital technologies and cutting-edge mobile internet practices to international markets. Over the past decade, the company has expanded its offerings to include the Utility Bill Payment (UBP) platform, transportation, digital sports, smart parking, e-commerce, and ticketing in more than ten countries. The flagship product, UBP, seamlessly connects utility billing organizations, offering users convenient online payment services, including query, payment, autopay, and subscription functionalities.

In Bangladesh, the UBP system partners with bKash, the nation's leading mobile financial service provider and e-wallet, supporting multiple sectors, including water, electricity, gas, and telecommunications and benefiting over 21 million users—more than 10% of the country's population.

In Indonesia, LongShine collaborates with Mandiri, a state-owned bank, enhancing services for transportation, ticketing, and e-commerce applications, which helps merchants connect with end-users and accelerates the bank's digital transformation.

Driven by advances in energy digitization and the energy internet, LongShine is capitalizing on its deep roots in the Chinese market to expand into emerging economies. The company's international strategy and its fruitful partnerships provide key lessons for government and business clients worldwide, establishing new standards for Chinese energy firms entering global markets.

LongShine's official website: https://en.longshine.com