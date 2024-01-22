OnePlus Discloses Comprehensive Details of the OnePlus 12's Advanced Camera System

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2024 - The highly anticipated OnePlus 12 is poised to make its global debut on January 23rd in India. Beyond its enhanced fast and smooth performance, the device will feature the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, offering users an effortless professional-level photography experience.

Photography Narrative- "Make the Moment"

Drawing from years of mobile photography exploration and a fruitful three-year collaboration with Hasselblad, OnePlus has developed its distinctive photography narrative - "Make the Moment." OnePlus is dedicated to helping users transform ordinary moments into unforgettable memories, moving beyond mere documentation. With OnePlus smartphones, users possess the power to turn everyday instances into cherished and indelible experiences.

Pro-graded Camera hardware

The OnePlus will boast an industry-first customized Sony's LYT-808 wide-angle camera, with a 1/1.4-inch sensor size and up to 24,600 FWC. This enlarged sensor size enables the sensor to absorb 50% more light compared to the IMX890 main sensor used in the OnePlus 11, ensuring exceptional performance in low-light or back-lit environments, capturing photos with remarkable details and clarity. Additionally, the inclusion of an ALC Coating IR filter helps reduce red glare and artifacts.

Incorporated into the OnePlus 12 is a 64MP OV64B 3X periscope telephoto lens with a 1/2-inch sensor size and ƒ/2.6 aperture. This sensor size improvement of 76% over the IMX709 used in the OnePlus 11 allows for 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, and 120X Hybrid Zoom, empowering users to capture stunning photos at any distance.

The Latest HDR Algorithm

The highly acclaimed TurboRAW HDR algorithm from the OnePlus 11 receives significant enhancements for the OnePlus 12. It now can replicate the interplay effects of natural lights and shadows, delivering breathtaking photos. Unlike traditional HDR algorithms that synthesize multiple images captured in underexposed, normally exposed, and overexposed conditions to achieve a perfectly exposed photograph, the Latest HDR Algorithm on the OnePlus 12 comprehends what it sees. Armed with this knowledge, it captures the subtle intricacies of highlights and shadows and processes them according to the laws of the physical world. By recognizing subjects like human faces, it renders them with textured, three-dimensional appearances, resulting in images that evoke a tactile quality.

Upgraded Hasselblad Portrait Mode

In collaboration with Hasselblad, OnePlus has introduced an additional focal-length in portrait mode that embodies the iconic Hasselblad style. By simulating the natural bokeh and flare effects of Hasselblad lens with XCD 30, 65, and 90V lenses, the 1x to 3x Portrait Mode on the OnePlus 12 delivers an authentic depth of field with seamless transitions between the subject and the background. Not only does this help prevent distortion, but it also makes subjects pop out with natural and vibrant depth of field or portrait perfection.

Other Exciting New Features

The Pro Mode on the OnePlus 11 is upgraded on the OnePlus 12 and now it's named Master Mode. This enhanced mode offers more useful settings, including tint, sharpness, contrast, dark corner, and saturation, allowing users to adjust them prior to capturing photos. This convenience ensures the ability to capture stunning shots ready for sharing on social media platforms.

As for videography, the OnePlus 12 supports 4K video shooting, supported by Dolby Vision. Dolby Vision® is a stunning HDR imaging technology that brings extraordinary color, contrast and brightness to the screen which allows for ultravivid, more colors, greater depth to scenes, sharper contrast and richer details. Combined with the Dolby Vision supported display, the OnePlus 12 provides you with an end-to-end comprehensive Dolby Vision experience.

Moving forward, OnePlus will continue refining its photography capabilities in delivering photos with clarity, natural lights and shadows, and accurate color to provide an even more professional photography experience.

