circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 08:51
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Prioritizing Sleep Health: BMC Medical Advocates Better Sleep at 3S Congress

17 marzo 2025 | 07.58
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Championing Sleep Wellness through Innovation and Education

CHAMONIX, France, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, yet it remains one of the most overlooked aspects of healthcare. This World Sleep Day, under the theme "Make Sleep Health a Priority," BMC Medical reinforces its commitment to help people achieve better sleep and, in turn, better lives. Through its initiative, "Life's Big Events, Sleep Well," BMC advocates for global sleep awareness, emphasizing that quality sleep is the foundation for success in both personal and professional life.

And on March 15th, BMC Medical participated in the 3S Congress in France, hosting a workshop focused on advancing sleep therapy solutions. Dr. Julien Favier and Mr. Ludovic Abuaf shared insights on industry trends and BMC's innovations, highlighting how smart CPAP technology and digital health solutions are transforming sleep care. The G3 A20 CPAP and PAP Link Digital Health Solution were featured as key advancements in personalized and accessible sleep apnea management.

By continuing to invest in education, clinical advancements, and digital solutions, BMC Medical stands by its mission to support people in prioritizing sleep. As we celebrate World Sleep Day, let's remember: quality sleep empowers us to embrace life's biggest moments.

#WorldSleepDay #LifesBigEventsSleepWell #BMCMedical

BMC Medical Co., Ltd. (BMC), established in Beijing, China in 2001, was founded to partner with families worldwide in overcoming the discomfort of chronic respiratory diseases. Over the past 20 years, BMC has expanded its reach, with branches and subsidiaries in Tianjin, Xi'an, Shenzhen, and Dongguan, employing more than 800 dedicated individuals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642623/3s_Congress.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prioritizing-sleep-health-bmc-medical-advocates-better-sleep-at-3s-congress-302402863.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Disturbi alimentari boom tra i bambini: +64% diagnosi al Bambino Gesù
News to go
50enne, sposato e del nord Italia: ecco l'identikit del sovraindebitato
News to go
Allerta maltempo in Emilia Romagna e Toscana, preoccupano livelli dei fiumi
News to go
Generali chiude il 2024 con utili record
News to go
Unicredit-Commerzbank, Bce verso ok per fusione
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: ultime news
News to go
Pordenone è la Capitale italiana della Cultura per il 2027
News to go
Ue, approvato il piano di riarmo europeo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, proposta tregua: si attende la risposta di Mosca
News to go
Dazi Usa entrano in vigore oggi, la contromossa dell'Ue
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzi tornano a crescere"
News to go
Bonus psicologo, dal 15 aprile le graduatorie con i nuovi beneficiari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza