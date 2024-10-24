Cerca nel sito
 
Pylontech Ranked as a Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Manufacturer by BloombergNEF

24 ottobre 2024 | 05.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylontech (688063:SHH) has been officially recognized as a Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Manufacturer by BloombergNEF, solidifying its position as a top player in the global energy storage industry.

Developed by BNEF, an authoritative and strategic research organizations , the BloombergNEF (BNEF) Energy Storage Tier 1 list is a highly respected benchmark with strict and thorough selection process. This  list  provides a transparent distinction between hundreds of manufacturers, highlighting companies that enjoys global reputation for excellence. One of the key criteria for inclusion is the delivery of high-quality products in larger scale projects. 

Pylontech's inclusion in this prestigious Tier 1 list underscores its leading position in global energy storage market. Since its founding in 2009, Pylontech has expanded its capabilities from residential energy storage into larger scale projects, becoming a global leader in the industry. To date, the company has delivered over one million energy storage systems worldwide, supporting its continued growth and industry influence.

This achievement is grounded in Pylontech's commitment to innovation and its extensive research and development efforts. With technological and manufacturing capabilities including battery cells, BMS, EMS, and complete system integration, Pylontech has deployed high-quality and reliable energy solutions in a variety of scenarios, ranging from residential to commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, as well as utility-scale projects. These areas of expertise have allowed Pylontech to gain deep insights into energy storage technologies and the market, enabling the company to create more value for both its customers and the wider energy industry.

In the last two years, Pylontech has expanded its global footprint. Through strategic partnerships and the establishment of direct operations in markets such as the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and the USA, the company has enhanced its ability to provide efficient and accessible services to its customers worldwide.

"With our vision 'to Energize Billions with Smarter Power,' Pylontech remains dedicated to advancing energy storage technology and delivering innovative solutions for customers across the globe," said Geoffrey Song, Vice President of Pylontech. "We hope to work with industry partners to contribute to a more sustainable future."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539265/tier_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pylontech-ranked-as-a-tier-1-global-energy-storage-manufacturer-by-bloombergnef-302285417.html

