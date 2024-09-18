Reolink Launches Industry-first 2K 4MP Battery Doorbell, with 1:1 Head-to-Toe View

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, proudly announces its industry-first Smart 2K 4MP Battery Doorbell with a 1:1 aspect ratio, a powerful addition to its growing lineup of home security solutions. Designed with users' needs for exceptional performance and convenience, this new battery doorbell features 2K 4MP High-Definition (HD) resolution, an expanded 1:1 head-to-toe view, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It delivers reliable clarity, coverage, and connectivity, serving as a smart guard right at the doorstep.

Reolink Battery Doorbell is now available at a MSRP of $145.99 USD and can be purchased in the United States and Europe markets through Reolink.com. It will be available in Australia and Canada starting in October.

Evolving Based on Customer NeedsFollowing the success of its previous video doorbell PoE model, Reolink recognized customers' demand for a more flexible, wireless version that also addresses traditional battery doorbell shortcomings. Many existing models with 4:3 or 16:9 aspect ratios and resolutions from 2MP to 8MP, often lack a comprehensive vertical view. Even newer models with improved aspect ratios still face limitations in resolution or field of view. Reolink's latest Battery Doorbell, overcomes these challenges, offering a solution that meets users' needs while echoes Reolink's brand campaign, which emphasizes a commitment to safeguarding and enriching family life through user-centric innovation.

2K 4MP Image with an Expanded Head-to-Toe ViewAs the industry-first doorbell with a combination of 2K 4MP super HD resolution and a unique 1:1 aspect ratio, the Reolink Battery Doorbell provides an expansive 150°x150°x180° head-to-toe view. This groundbreaking design offers unparalleled visibility of the front door and its surroundings. Day or night, the doorbell with advanced night vision technology captures clear images in 2K HD without blurriness.

Summon Safety at the DoorstepThe Reolink Battery Doorbell features advanced smart detection technology that identifies people, vehicles, and packages, promptly alerting homeowners to any suspicious activity. Its AI package detection feature is particularly useful, providing clear evidence of successful deliveries. In cases of attempted package theft, the doorbell offers real-time monitoring through the Reolink App & Client PC, delivering instant alerts and live view from anywhere. Users can stay informed and in control with real-time notifications and access to both live and recorded footage — all without any subscription fees.

Simplicity from the First StepInstallation is designed for simplicity, enabling users to set up the doorbell within minutes without requiring technical expertise. The device offers easy customization, including chime options, which can be tailored to fit existing setups. Whether integrating with the Reolink Chime, Alexa Echo Show, or Google Assistant, the doorbell complements any home environment. With flexible power options, it can be powered by a rechargeable 7,000mAh battery, providing up to 5 months of operation under typical usage, or hardwired to existing wiring for continuous power, as it is compatible with standard transformers.

Upgraded Connectivity with Dual-Band Wi-FiThe Reolink Battery Doorbell is equipped with 5GHz and 2.4GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, catering to diverse connectivity needs. The 2.4GHz band provides extensive coverage, ensuring reliable signals for doorbells positioned outside the home, while the 5GHz frequency facilitates rapid network speeds for efficient data transmission.

Trusted Storage, No Monthly FeesFor ample storage, the Reolink Battery Doorbell supports up to a 256GB microSD card. This local storage solution ensures that recordings are securely preserved even during power outages or network disruptions. Additionally, when paired with the Reolink Home Hub, the storage capacity can be extended up to 1TB through two microSD card slots. The doorbell's robust storage capability offers peace of mind, providing access to crucial video evidence for sharing with law enforcement or for insurance claims, should any suspicious activity or incidents occur.

To learn more about the Reolink Battery Doorbell, Reolink's full range of smart home security solutions and services, and insights into Reolink's brand campaign, visit Reolink.com.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink.com.

