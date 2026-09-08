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SANY Heavy Industry H1 2026 Revenue Rises 19.49% YoY to USD 7.89 Billion, with Overseas Revenue Accounting for 61.33%

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08 settembre 2026 | 10.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Industry (600031.SH) reported H1 2026 revenue of approximately USD  7.89 billion, up 19.49% year over year, and attributable net profit of USD 838.887 million, up 9.13%.

Q2 revenue rose 24.39% to USD 4.328 billion, exceeding the H1 growth rate, while attributable net profit increased 16.93% to USD 473.108 million. Operating cash flow totaled USD 1.440 billion. At June 30, total assets were USD 26.708 billion and shareholders' equity was USD 13.576 billion.

SANY optimized its global footprint, expanded overseas channels and service networks, developed integrated, scenario-based equipment solutions, increased global market share and advanced lean operations to support efficiency and high-quality growth.

Key highlights:

Globalization remains SANY Heavy Industry's foremost strategy. The Company is moving from product exports toward localized industrial operations overseas, bringing sales, services, product development and operations closer to local markets.

SANY will advance globalization, digitalization and decarbonization, reform overseas organization and R&D management, strengthen product innovation, and improve manufacturing, quality, profitability and competitiveness. It aims to deliver smarter, more efficient and sustainable solutions worldwide—Forging the Future Together.

Appendix: Original RMB Figures

Financial: H1 revenue, RMB 53.506 billion; H1 attributable net profit, RMB 5.690 billion; Q2 revenue, RMB 29.359 billion; Q2 attributable net profit, RMB 3.209 billion; operating cash flow, RMB 9.768 billion; total assets, RMB 181.153 billion; shareholders' equity, RMB 92.084 billion.

Overseas: Total, RMB 32.040 billion; Asia and Australia, RMB 13.440 billion; Europe, RMB 6.930 billion; Americas, RMB 6.310 billion; Africa, RMB 5.360 billion.

Products: Excavation, RMB 21.306 billion; concrete, RMB 9.022 billion; lifting, RMB 8.446 billion; piling, RMB 2.187 billion; road machinery, RMB 2.278 billion.

 

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