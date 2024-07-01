Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Solomon to Build Next Wave of Advanced Robotics Solutions Using NVIDIA Isaac Robotics Platform

01 luglio 2024 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon, a leader in advanced vision and robotics solutions, is excited to announce a collaboration with NVIDIA at COMPUTEX 2024. This collaboration focuses on integrating Solomon's product offerings with the NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform to enhance Solomon's 3D robotics vision and augmented intelligence solutions.

"We are thrilled to integrate the NVIDIA Isaac platform into our products," said Johnny Chen, CEO of Solomon. "NVIDIA's advanced AI and robotics tools will enhance our product capabilities in 3D machine vision, robotics control, and augmented intelligence, helping drive greater innovation in industrial automation."

A key highlight of this collaboration is Solomon's bin-picking system, enhanced by NVIDIA Isaac Manipulator accelerated libraries, which are based on NVIDIA Isaac ROS. It delivers 8 times faster path planning and execution and reduces path singularity occurrences by 50% compared to conventional algorithms. Combined with AccuPick's advanced image recognition, these advancements enable smaller robot cells without compromising cycle time, essential for efficient bin picking in factories and order picking in logistics centers.

The NVIDIA Isaac platform leverages generative AI to offer powerful foundational models for robotics. Solomon will continue to deliver innovative products and applications by incorporating multiple NVIDIA Isaac technologies, with the goal of bringing smarter automation to manufacturing, retail, logistics, and other sectors.

"The era of AI robotics has arrived," said Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge Computing at NVIDIA. "To meet this demand, NVIDIA is building a full-stack, accelerated robotics platform to enable ecosystem leaders such as Solomon advance deployment of autonomous machines across the world's largest industries."

About Solomon:

Solomon provides advanced vision solutions, including 3D bin picking, vision-guided robots, AI-based defect inspection, and augmented intelligence blending AI and AR. What sets Solomon apart is the embedded rapid AI model training, allowing users to customize models with minimal time investment. A strong focus on productivity and innovation positions Solomon at the forefront of industrial AI and 3D vision applications, excelling in defect detection, bin picking, and workforce optimization.

CONTACT: Anu Kanwar Business Development Manageranu_kanwar@solomon-3d.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450575/S__78356562.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solomon-to-build-next-wave-of-advanced-robotics-solutions-using-nvidia-isaac-robotics-platform-302185980.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Solutions Using Robotics platform augmented intelligence solutions platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza