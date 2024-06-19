Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu Urges World Leaders to Unite for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Newsvoir - 19 June 2024 - Renowned spiritual guru Morari Bapu, a lifelong advocate of Vedic Sanatana Dharam and the teachings of Lord Rama and the Ramayana, has issued a heartfelt plea to global leaders to join forces in the pursuit of peace.

During his 9-day discourse title Manas Sapta Shikhar event in Jharkhand on Sunday, Morari Bapu addressed the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, and Israel and Palestine. He highlighted the devastating toll these wars have taken, emphasizing the urgent need for resolution.

"Too many lives have been lost in these wars. The time has now come to end them," Morari Bapu declared, calling for a collective global effort to bring about peace. "It is heart-wrenching to see small children begging for food in broken tin utensils. Everything has been destroyed. Their world has been razed. Just imagine the kind of life they are living. They deserve our full sympathy."

Morari Bapu expressed hope that the recent G7 Summit in Italy would have focused on strategies to end these conflicts. "I do not know whether my voice will reach the world leaders, but it will reach Lord Mahadev (one among the Hindu trinity). Those who believe in non-violence and peace will definitely hear my appeal," he added.

In a symbolic gesture of his commitment to peace, Morari Bapu proposed holding a Ram Katha at the Ukraine-Russia border. He cited Vinoba Bhave, Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual associate, who urged sword makers to craft musical instruments instead of weapons.

About Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu is a great Hindu narrator representing the oral tradition of reciting great epics of Vedic Sanatana Dharma of Hinduism. He is a distinguished exponent of the Ramayana, known for his profound and inclusive discourses on the Goswami Tulsi Das' Ram Charita Manas. Over a span of sixty years, he has travelled globally, spreading the messages of truth, love, and compassion through his Ram Kathas. His teachings transcend religious boundaries, inviting people from all faiths to participate.

Bapu's journey began humbly at the age of fourteen, reciting the Ram Charita Manas to a small village audience. Today, his reach extends to major cities and pilgrimage sites across India, as well as countries such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel, and Japan, drawing millions.

Morari Bapu has a history of breaking social stereotypes, conducting Ram Kathas for marginalized communities including sex workers and transgender individuals. He has also been at the forefront of humanitarian aid, providing support to disaster-stricken areas worldwide, including war-torn Ukraine.