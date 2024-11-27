Swisscom Deploys First Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway in Switzerland with SoftAtHome

PARIS, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftAtHome, an independent software company specialising in broadband, video, and analytics, announced today that its software powers the Internet-Box 5 Pro, the latest Swisscom home gateway equipped with cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 technology announced on November 20th is the first to hit the Swiss market. This advanced gateway is now available exclusively for Swisscom fibre customers, marking a significant leap in delivering Switzerland's fastest and most reliable home network experience.

Swisscom's Internet-Box 5 Pro achieves 18.3 Gbps of combined WLAN speeds leveraging Wi-Fi 7's tri-band capabilities across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the new interference-free 6 GHz band. With improved latency and stability, the gateway is perfect for connected households requiring simultaneous high-speed streaming, gaming, and browsing. Its 10 Gbps Ethernet port ensures customers enjoy maximum wired and wireless connectivity speeds.

SoftAtHome's software is at the core of Swisscom's Internet-Box 5 Pro, enabling cutting-edge features and ensuring the device delivers ultra-fast speeds and a seamless user experience. SoftAtHome's expertise in Wi-Fi 7 and next-gen connectivity ensures that Swisscom customers are among the first in Europe to benefit from these innovations.

"With the new Internet-Box 5 Pro, Swisscom continues to bring the best Wi-Fi products to our end customers," said Marcel Burgherr,Head of Home Devices at Swisscom. He added, "Thanks to SoftAtHome's software, the powerful hardware and the introduction of Triband Wi-Fi 7, the Internet-Box 5 Pro delivers the fastest and most reliable home Internet."

Burgherr added, "Leveraging software independence from hardware brings faster time-to-market, greater hardware flexibility, and unified APIs across generations, streamlining operations and enhancing tools like our mobile app."

SoftAtHome software supports all five box generations, simplifying maintenance and boosting efficiency.

"Our work with Swisscom on the Internet-Box 5 Pro exemplifies our commitment to delivering the future of home connectivity," said Arnaud Bellivier de Prin, CEO of SoftAtHome. "Wi-Fi 7 is a game-changer, and we're thrilled to provide the sustainable software foundation for Swisscom's 10 Gbps services, empowering their customers with unmatched speeds and reliability."

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with seven critical solutions: broadband (Connect'ON), Wi-Fi (Wifi'ON), security (Secure'ON), smart home (Things'ON), video (Watch'ON), analytics and QoE monitoring (Eyes'ON), and a gateway app store environment (Orchestr'ON). SoftAtHome's solutions power over 30 million connected homes globally, delivering unmatched broadband, Wi-Fi, and smart home experiences. With its focus on energy efficiency and open-source communities like prpl, SoftAtHome continues to innovate for the future of the connected home.

For more information: www.softathome.com

About Swisscom

Swisscom is the leading ICT company in Switzerland and, with Fastweb, the strongest challenger in Italy. The company offers mobile, Internet and TV, as well as comprehensive IT and digital services to private and business customers. Swisscom is the most sustainable telecommunications company in the world and is 51% owned by the Swiss Confederation.

