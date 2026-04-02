Tata Communications Maintains a Leader Position for 13th Straight Year in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

MUMBAI, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, proudly announces that it has been recognised as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services, marking its thirteenth consecutive year of recognition for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Over the past year, Tata Communications has continued to redefine its Network fabric through advanced AI and analytics, offering composable, high-speed, on-demand and intent-based connectivity that supports enterprises worldwide across industries such as finance, manufacturing, retail, media, and IT services. Some key advancements include:

Genius Wong, Executive Vice President, Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services & Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications, said, "We are honoured to be recognised for the 13th consecutive year and deeply appreciate the continued trust our customers place in us. At Tata Communications, we will continue to transform our solutions so enterprises can build resilient, high-performance and intelligent digital foundations. With our future-ready, resilient and intelligent Network fabric, enterprises can scale with confidence and thrive in an AI-powered future world."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown, Katja Ruud, 16 March 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

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Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2026 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited.

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