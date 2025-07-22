TCL SunPower Global and Comet S.p.A. Partner to Deliver TCL Solar Panels Across Italy

A new distribution agreement expands access to high-performance solar technology for homes and businesses

MILAN and BOLOGNA, Italy, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global, a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Comet S.p.A., one of Italy's most established distributors of electrical products and solutions. Through this agreement, Comet will distribute TCL Solar panels in the regions served by the Group, making advanced TCL Solar technology more accessible to installers and customers. This collaboration marks a key milestone in TCL SunPower Global's European expansion and reflects a shared commitment to accelerating Italy's energy transition.

TCL SunPower Global will continue to offer SunPower products through its established SunPower partner network, launched in 2008, which has consistently delivered premium solar solutions to residential and commercial customers across Italy since its inception. Building on this solid foundation, the company is now expanding into broader distribution channels under the TCL Solar brand. This new offering introduces value-driven, high-performance products designed to meet the growing demand for accessible clean energy solutions nationwide.

A new chapter for solar in Italy

Comet, headquartered in Bologna, brings decades of experience in consumer electronics, electrical systems, and energy solutions. With its extensive retail footprint and robust logistics capabilities, Comet is uniquely positioned to deliver TCL Solar products quickly and efficiently to installers across the regions served by the Group and its affiliates.

"Partnering with Comet is a natural step forward for us," said Steven Zhang, General Manager of TCL SunPower Global. "This partnership represents more than market expansion—it's about aligning with a distributor that understands the evolving needs of Italian consumers. Comet has a long history of successfully bringing TCL TVs and electronics to Italian households, and with its reach and reputation, we're confident that TCL Solar panels will become a go-to choice for installers seeking performance, style, and dependability."

As part of the new agreement, Comet will distribute the full range of TCL Solar panels, providing Italian installers with versatile solutions tailored to every project type and budget. Engineered for dependable energy production and reliable performance, TCL Solar panels feature robust glass-glass construction and come with comprehensive warranties, delivering an optimal balance of efficiency, durability, and value. Designed to perform under real-world conditions, they ensure consistent output across Italy's diverse climates and rooftops.

What this agreement means for installers and customers:

Looking ahead

"With TCL Solar, we're choosing a partner projected towards the future of renewable energy. TCL solutions combine efficiency, durability, and smart design, perfectly aligned with Comet Group's philosophy of enhancing everyday life through innovation and sustainability," said [Comet Group renewable energies manager, Ivano Benedet]. "This partnership empowers households and businesses to reduce energy costs and gain greater energy independence."

This agreement marks the beginning of a new era for solar adoption in Italy - where advanced technology, trusted distribution, and a shared vision for sustainability come together to power progress. To support this momentum, Comet will launch a post-summer tour across its covered regions, inviting installer customers to explore TCL's broad solutions catalogue and take the next step toward smarter, cleaner energy.

About TCL SunPower Global

TCL SunPower Global, a proud member of the TCL Group, stands at the forefront of pioneering solar energy solutions. As a brand trusted by millions of homeowners, businesses, and energy producers around the globe, we are committed to empowering a sustainable connected future and transforming the way our world is powered. Leveraging our 40 years of experience in solar, we are fast-tracking the transition to clean, renewable energy, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for all. Find more at https://sunpowerglobal.com and on LinkedIn.

About Comet Group

Comet Group is leader in the electric material distribution in Italy with a long history on its behalf (founded in 1967). Spanning from the center to the north of Italy, the distributor counts more than 130 stores, serving installers, industrial and tertiary sectors in twelve regions and keeps growing.

Over the past years the company has developed a structure in the renewable energy market with sales professionals and technicians at all levels. With an accurate selection of qualified suppliers and a wide availability of products in stock, thanks to various centralized warehouses, Comet Group aims to be the partner for their customers capable of offering a large array of solutions. The customer-centric approach is the key to its establishment: sales experts that support, recommend and guide installers through the different markets. The vision of Comet Group is to bring efficiency, competitiveness and support to their network, knowing well that these objectives, as they are meant to be, are part of an evolving process.

For media inquiries, please contact: TCL SunPower Global Anna Porta: anna.porta@sunpowerglobal.com Comet Spa Vittorio Perini: vittorio.perini@gruppocomet.it

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735830/TCL_SunPower_Global_Comet.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680312/TCL_SunPower_Logo.jpg

