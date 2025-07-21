circle x black
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center first in U.S. to use FDA-approved novel wireless system to treat cardiac arrhythmias

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrophysiologists at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center recently became the first in the nation to implant an FDA-approved novel leadless system that provides cardiac resynchronization therapy to patients with heart failure. Cardiac resynchronization therapy improves the timing of the heart's contractions, helping to restore the normal rhythm of the heartbeat. The first procedure was recently performed by Robert Canby, M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist at TCAI.

"This technology marks a significant advancement in how we care for patients with heart rhythm disorders—particularly those who previously had few viable cardiac resynchronization therapy treatment options," said Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI. "At the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, our commitment is to bring the most advanced, evidence-based therapies to patients worldwide, and as a result of Dr. Canby's leadership, we successfully delivered on that promise."

The system is the first-ever to stimulate the heart muscle electrically via a small, leadless device—about the size of a grain of rice—that is implanted inside tissue of the left ventricle, the heart's primary pumping chamber. The device converts ultrasound energy into electrical pulses, restoring the heart's normal rhythm and pumping efficiency.

Traditional cardiac resynchronization therapies involve leads—thin and soft insulated wires about the size of a spaghetti noodle. This left ventricular endocardial pacing device provides a direct approach, which enables more flexible placement and expands access to those who were previously considered untreatable.

TCAI is a state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center that includes six labs equipped with advanced technology where a group of esteemed cardiac electrophysiologists—led by Dr. Natale, a world-renowned expert in the field—perform a high volume of the most complex electrophysiology procedures.

