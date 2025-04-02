UGREEN and MediaMarktSaturn Form Strategic Partnership to Broaden Consumer Choices

BERLIN, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to deepen its market penetration in Germany, UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics, has announced its full-scale entry into MediaMarktSaturn's online and physical stores. The brand's products have been available in the online mall since January 2025 and are expected to reach around 400 MediaMarktSaturn stores by the end of March.

UGREEN is a global brand renowned for its commitment to technological innovation. With a strong focus on research and development, UGREEN consistently delivers high-quality products that improve daily life and work. The brand has earned the trust of over 200 million users globally, with its products available in over 130 countries.

As an innovative brand, UGREEN is highly regarded by consumers, and its creative, high-quality products have earned it a partnership with MediaMarktSaturn. From a consumer perspective, MediaMarktSaturn's rigorous product selection standards ensure that only top-quality products are offered, which simplifies the decision-making process for customers. By leveraging MediaMarktSaturn's extensive customer base, exceptional logistics, and well-established customer service, UGREEN will reach a wider audience in Germany through this partnership, delivering high-quality tech to ever more German consumers through a diverse range of innovative product series.

The UGREEN NAS DXP series features versatile network-attached storage devices ideal for personal, home, or business use. Featuring NASync DXP2800 and NASync DXP4800 Plus, this series highlights UGREEN's commitment to continuous innovation. It allows users to securely store and access data via smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs wherever internet access is available, providing centralized backup for your valuable files and keeping your digital life organized.

The UGREEN Nexode Pro series reflects a user-focused brand philosophy, tackling charging issues with effective solutions. With super-fast 100-watt charging, powered by AirPyra™ and GaNInfinity™ technologies, the UGREEN Nexode Pro 100W efficiently charges up to three devices simultaneously with unparalleled speed and energy density.

The UGREEN Uno series is a testament to UGREEN's innovative capabilities. Featuring power banks, wireless chargers, and USB-C hubs, it reflects UGREEN's commitment to breaking tradition and embracing humanistic care. The UGREEN Uno 65W charger, for instance, showcases stylish, fast-charging solutions with robot-inspired designs.

The majority of UGREEN products, including the powerful Nexode power banks (20000mAh, 130W), the newly launched Genshin Impact co-branded collection, and other popular UGREEN offerings, will be available at MediaMarktSaturn's online and physical stores, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

The partnership between UGREEN and MediaMarktSaturn represents a strategic milestone for both companies, with UGREEN's proven expertise in reliable innovation, aligning seamlessly with MediaMarktSaturn's leadership in connecting European consumers to cutting-edge technology. By leveraging the strong influence of MediaMarktSaturn, UGREEN can rapidly boosts its brand recognition across Europe. This partnership will help build and solidify UGREEN's image as a reliable brand, which is crucial for gaining consumer trust and expanding its market footprint.

Evan Li, General Manager of UGREEN Global, commented, "As a company committed to technological innovation, our mission is to continuously push boundaries and create more possibilities for our users. Our collaboration with MediaMarktSaturn marks not only a new beginning but also a significant step in fulfilling our mission."

To celebrate the partnership, UGREEN will launch an exciting promotional event in both MediaMarktSaturn online and physical stores, offering great discounts on a wide range of products, including chargers, power banks, cables, and NAS devices. The online promotion will run until April 6, while an Easter promotion, along with a National flyer, will be available in-store from April 7 to April 22.

For additional information, please visit MediaMarkt and Saturn.

