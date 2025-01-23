Integration will reduce the burden of master lab data configuration, lowering costs and speeding Veeva LIMS implementation

BARCELONA, Spain and DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and Zifo today announced a product partnership to help biopharmas modernize quality control (QC) operations. By bringing together Veeva LIMS with Zifo's data integration and management platform, qcKen, companies can import data directly from any source document or other LIMS into Veeva LIMS. This integration will simplify master data configuration during LIMS implementation and site deployment, making it easier for companies to advance beyond legacy QC systems.

"We are excited to partner with Veeva to offer powerful solutions to the life sciences industry," said Kannan Jagamoorthy, general manager and head of Zifo North America. "Our collaboration will help customers expedite their adoption of Veeva LIMS to streamline operations."

With Veeva, companies take a holistic approach to quality assurance (QA) and QC to support GMP quality business processes with greater accuracy. Using Zifo's qcKen will help accelerate test and specification data creation, streamline implementation and site deployments, and deliver a faster return on investment for new Veeva LIMS customers.

"Veeva LIMS is designed specifically for life sciences organizations looking to advance their QC operations, increase scale, and speed batch release cycles," said Ashley McMillan, senior director, Veeva LIMS strategy. "Partnering with Zifo allows customers to implement Veeva LIMS and realize value much quicker, accelerating QC modernization initiatives."

As part of the partnership, Zifo is an official Veeva Product Partner, building on its existing relationship as a Veeva Services Partner. Watch this to learn how a unified cloud LIMS can improve right first time and accelerate batch release.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

About ZifoZifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve various industries, including pharma, biotech, chemicals, food and beverage, oil and gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. For more information, visit zifornd.com.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10- Q for the period ended October 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

