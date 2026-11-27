DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaBTC, a leading global cryptocurrency mining pool, will participate in Blockchain Life 2026 on December 1–2 at Festival Arena in Dubai. Following its recognition as "Mining Pool of the Year" at Blockchain Life 2025, ViaBTC returns to discuss industry trends, pool infrastructure, and miner asset management with global partners.

Rising hashrate, higher electricity costs, and pressure on BTC revenues continue to challenge miners, even as institutional adoption, regulatory progress, and next-generation hardware reshape the sector. On December 2 at 12:25, Anton Tsarenok, ViaBTC's Business Development Director, will deliver a keynote titled "The Real State of Mining in 2026," examining mining economics and how pools support operational efficiency.

"Mining competition in 2026 is no longer just about hashrate. It also depends on operational efficiency and capital management," said Anton. "Pools must provide reliable infrastructure and practical tools to help miners manage earnings and working capital."

Since June 2016, ViaBTC's Bitcoin pool has maintained ten years of uninterrupted operation and one of the industry's lowest orphan rates. Globally distributed nodes support low-latency connections, while hashrate monitoring and alerts help identify issues promptly. Under ViaBTC's PPS+ model, PPS earnings from block subsidies are credited hourly, giving miners timely access to their earnings.

Beyond settlement, ViaBTC helps miners manage assets and working capital within their accounts. With Auto Conversion, available balances of supported coins convert into BTC or USDT hourly without manual transfers to an external exchange. For electricity or maintenance expenses, Collateral-Pledged Loans start from 50 USDT with flexible repayment and no fixed maturity date. Miners can redeem collateral once principal and interest are repaid.

At Booth A22, the ViaBTC team will meet mining operators, institutional clients, hardware manufacturers, and hosting providers. Visitors can explore subaccount management, read-only Watcher links, earnings allocation, tailored institutional services, and product demonstrations. Attendees are invited to visit the booth or arrange a meeting in advance via the ViaBTC website.

About ViaBTC

ViaBTC is a multi-cryptocurrency mining pool serving miners worldwide. Launched in 2016, it specializes in secure, stable, and efficient Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining services, supporting major PoW cryptocurrencies including BTC, LTC/DOGE, BCH, ZEC, and KAS. ViaBTC has served more than 2 million users across over 150 countries and regions. Its BTC, LTC/DOGE merged-mining, BCH, and ZEC pools rank among the world's leading mining pools.

CONTACT:Vita Leipr@viabtc.com

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