WF Holding Ltd announces plans for major investment in China

24 giugno 2025 | 15.25
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WF Holding Ltd (Stock Code: WFF), a manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic, or FRP, products based in Malaysia, has officially announced plans to make significant investments in China to expand its business scope and promote bilateral economic cooperation and technological exchanges.

The company is looking for suitable corporate land in various parts of China to add factories. The company expects to strengthen its production capacity, expand its Chinese and overseas markets, increase its market share, and contribute to local economic development through this investment. The company will focus on the development and production of high-performance glass fiber products and plans to establish long-term partnerships with local companies.

According to the plan, the company will start this project within the year. Through this investment project, the company will be able to integrate resources more effectively, promote technological innovation, and improve the efficiency of the overall industrial chain.

This investment is not only a positive response to the potential of the Chinese market, but will also lay the foundation for the company's expansion in the Southeast Asian market and help its competitiveness in the global market. The company will continue to pay attention to market trends and adjust its investment strategy according to demand.

Investor/media enquiries:

Email: enquiry@winfung.com.myTel: +603-7847 1828

