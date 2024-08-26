Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
XCMG Delivers Customized Electric Excavators to Europe, Boosting Eco-Friendly Construction

26 agosto 2024 | 09.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XCMG is committed to continuously developing tailored product lines to cater to the increasing demand for electric power engineering equipment in Europe.

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (XCMG, SHE: 000425), a leading construction machinery manufacturer, has recently shipped 5 units of customized XE19E electric excavators to Germany. This move aligns with the increasing demand for emission-reducing construction equipment in urban projects across Europe.

The delivery of these electric excavators marks a significant stride in meeting the stringent emissions regulations promulgated by European cities. The XE19E model, first unveiled at bauma Munich in 2022 among 13 specially designed excavators for the region, features advanced capabilities such as fast charging that enhance operational efficiency and adaptability to diverse working conditions.

This European customized model includes over-the-air software upgrade functions, tailored to meet regional operational needs. Its operational capabilities will greatly boost excavation efficiency, reducing energy costs by 70% compared to traditional diesel engines.

The XE19E electric excavator is the latest electric-powered equipment delivered by XCMG Machinery this year. In 2023 alone, XCMG's revenue from new energy products reached USD $1.8 billion, accounting for over 12% of its total sales revenue with an impressive growth rate of 101%. As a leader in the industry chain, XCMG has mobilized more than 300 upstream and downstream enterprises in the new energy sector. The company has significantly contributed towards achieving an annual output value exceeding around USD $2.8 billion within this ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489261/A_Batch_XE19E_Electric_Excavators_Tailor_Made_European_Market_Have_Been.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-customized-electric-excavators-to-europe-boosting-eco-friendly-construction-302230261.html

