OnePlus Provides In-Depth Look at Its Latest Dual Cryo-Velocity VC Cooling System

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 January 2024 - The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are scheduled to launch on January 23rd in India, with a strong emphasis on delivering a fast and smooth user experience through the integration of powerful hardware and a comprehensive suite of software optimizations. Over the past decade, OnePlus devices have consistently prioritized empowering users with enhanced power and responsiveness. However, the OnePlus 12 series takes it a step further by aiming to provide a lasting fast and smooth experience. OnePlus has partnered with Qualcomm to tackle the industry-wide challenge of striking a harmonious balance between smartphone performance, power efficiency, and heat dissipation.

Over-the-top Hardware

Both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R showcase remarkable specifications, boasting up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 ROM. These devices incorporate cutting-edge RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization technologies, guaranteeing outstanding performance. Additionally, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with a substantial 5400mAh battery, while the OnePlus 12R features an impressive 5500mAh battery, ensuring prolonged daily usage without compromising power.

New Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System

To address the challenge of excessive heating and achieve a lasting fast and smooth experience, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are equipped with a new Dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling system. With a total VC (Vapor Chamber) surface area of 9,140mm², the largest in OnePlus' history, these devices effectively manage heating issues. The strategically placed 3,686mm² small VC absorbs heat more uniformly from heat-generating components like the SoC (System on a Chip), while the larger VC accelerates the condensation of hot vapor back into liquid. As a result, the new Dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling system significantly improves heat dissipation efficiency.

In addition to the upgrades in heat dissipation material, the VC structure has been redesigned to enhance heat dissipation efficiency. Inspired by sophisticated aeronautical engines, the VC structure follows an advanced Laval nozzle design, reducing resistance against gas flow and enhancing heat transfer. This unique structure is made possible with an equally unique unibody die-casting manufacturing process. Furthermore, to ensure the phone maintains an appropriate temperature when held in hand, a Fire Wall design is adopted. This design effectively separates the mid-frame from the heat source, primarily the SoC and its surrounding area, preventing excessive heat from being directly emitted by the heat source.

By combining top-of-the-line hardware specifications and an innovative cooling system, the OnePlus 12 series sets a new standard for fast and smooth mobile experiences. With the January 23rd launch in India, OnePlus will continue its commitment to empowering users with exceptional performance and unrivaled user satisfaction.

