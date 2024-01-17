smartBreakfast Series 2024: The Wake-Up Call For 2027

MANNHEIM, Germany, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, a company offering SAP customers a better way to handle custom code, is thrilled to announce the smartBreakfast Series 2024.

The insightful event series spans across Europe throughout the year, aiming to disrupt the way professionals think, learn, discuss, and approach SAP S/4HANA and SAP Clean Core migration initiatives. The series offers a unique blend of knowledge exchange, networking, and practical insights. As organizations prepare for the inevitable transition to Next Gen SAP landscapes, the smartBreakfast Series offers real insights on the journey ahead.

It was created to enhance the participants' perspectives on the complicated process of migrating to SAP S/4HANA and SAP Clean Core with real-world-experiences and best practices. It serves as a valuable resource for those responsible for overcoming challenges, reducing time and risk, and capitalizing on opportunities.

smartBreakfasts are strategically scheduled in the morning before the workday commences, providing attendees with a prime opportunity to partake in open and equitable discussions with local peers, all while enjoying a cup of coffee, tea, and a nourishing breakfast.

Attendees can anticipate the following benefits:

Event Details:

smartBreakfast HamburgDate: January 24, 2024

smartBreakfast LondonDate: January 30, 2024

smartBreakfast BirminghamDate: February 20, 2024

smartBreakfast HannoverDate: February 21, 2024

smartBreakfast ManchesterDate: March 5, 2024

smartBreakfast BerlinDate: March 14, 2024

smartBreakfast EdinburghDate: March 19, 2024

smartBreakfast DublinDate: April 2, 2024

Additional locations and dates will be continuously added, and interested participants are encouraged to stay informed through smartShift's LinkedIn channel or by contacting the organizers directly.

To register and secure your seat at a smartBreakfast near you, please visit https://smartshift.com/smartbreakfast-series

Join the smartBreakfast community, and kickstart your day with a broader perspective on the journey to your Next Gen SAP.

About smartShift:smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimization, offering AI-powered solutions that deliver secure, stable, and optimized code in a matter of weeks. With a track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3 billion lines of code, smartShift is trusted by many of the world's largest SAP customers.

