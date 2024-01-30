Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa

OnePlus Reinforces User Safety by Joining the App Defense Alliance as the First OEM Partner

30 gennaio 2024 | 16.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OnePlus Reinforces User Safety by Joining the App Defense Alliance as the First OEM Partner

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2024 - OnePlus, a global technology leader, today announced its pivotal partnership with the App Defense Alliance (ADA), becoming the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to join this crucial security coalition. This strategic alliance underscores OnePlus's unwavering commitment to protecting user privacy and enhancing device security.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, stated, "As a community-driven brand, user privacy and information security are the cornerstones of OnePlus products. Our collaboration with ADA will reinforce our commitment to these principles. Our proactive stance in this partnership reflects our dedication to strengthening application software against evolving cyber threats. We are prepared to set new benchmarks in application safety and privacy protection alongside our ADA peers."

OnePlus has long been integrating robust security features into its products. The OnePlus 12, equipped with the OxygenOS 14 operating system, features advanced security functions such as Device Security Engine 3.0, an improved Security Center, Strong Box chip-level encryption, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Photo Management Permission settings, aimed at providing comprehensive protection for users. In terms of apps, the company's Intelligent Shield program has played a crucial role in identifying and neutralizing malicious applications.

Becoming the first OEM member of ADA signifies the alliance's high recognition of OnePlus's efforts in user safety. Joining this alliance not only demonstrates OnePlus's determination to create devices and services with top-tier security attributes but also signifies OnePlus's willingness to share its expertise with the alliance and engage in more project collaborations, thus contributing to promoting a safer app ecosystem for global users. As OnePlus continues to innovate, consumers can trust in the brand's commitment to superior security and privacy.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com or follow us on:

Instagram - https://instagram.com/oneplus

Facebook - https://facebook.com/oneplus

Twitter - https://twitter.com/oneplus

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneplus

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
First OEM Partner first Original Equipment Manufacturer Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM
Vedi anche
News to go
Sandra Milo, aperta camera ardente in Campidoglio
News to go
Agricoltori in rivolta, la protesta dilaga in tutta Italia
News to go
Gaza, in Italia i bambini palestinesi feriti nella guerra
Assalto e rapina a mano armata all'istituto di vigilanza di Chieti - Video
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Benedizioni a coppie gay? Vangelo è per santificare tutti"
News to go
Assegno inclusione, più della metà pagati in Campania e Sicilia
News to go
Maturità 2024, le materie della seconda prova
News to go
Soldati Usa uccisi, Iran nega responsabilità ma Biden: "Chiederemo conto a tutti i responsabili"
News to go
Stop anche dall'Austria a finanziamenti agenzia Onu per i rifugiati palestinesi
News to go
Giorni della merla con sole e caldo e a febbraio sarà primavera
News to go
Addio a Sandra Milo, l'attrice 'musa' di Fellini morta a 90 anni
News to go
Pagamenti digitali in Italia: li scelgono nove giovani su dieci


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza