A New Era in Smart Living: ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT X11 with PowerBoost Technology at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global leader in service robotics, unveiled its latest innovations at IFA today, setting the stage for a new era in intelligent living. Headlining the showcase was the groundbreaking DEEBOT X11 — the world's first robotic vacuum cleaner equipped with PowerBoost Technology for perpetual runtime — underscoring ECOVACS' bold step into the future of intelligent home cleaning.

"Driven by our mission of 'Robotics for All,' we continue to launch technologies and products that genuinely improve people's lives," said David Cheng Qian. "From DEEBOT to a wider range of home scenarios, every innovation is grounded in real consumer needs. We believe that future smart homes should deliver proactive services, with 'invisible' technology. Building on the foundation of our robust supply chain, we will continue to advance technological innovations to ensure that 'What Only ECOVACS Can Do' translates into real, lasting value for our customers."

At this year's IFA, ECOVACS unveiled the DEEBOT X11, the first robotic vacuum cleaner with PowerBoost Technology, delivering the most powerful cleaning performance in the company's history.

PowerBoost Technology redefines intelligent charging for robotic vacuum cleaners. Leveraging fragmented recharging and intelligent power scheduling, it can restore 6% of battery power in just three minutes during routine mop-cleaning pauses, ushering in a new era of perpetual runtime in smart home cleaning.

The upgraded OZMO ROLLER 2.0 technology with TruEdge 3.0 further elevates the X11's precision and cleaning power. Enhanced high-density-nylon mop roller with 3,800Pa of mopping pressure and TruEdge 3.0 ensures deep, streak-free cleaning with full edge and corner coverage.

Alongside this groundbreaking launch, DEEBOT continues to lead the market with unmatched scale and proven safety. It has been No. 1 in market share in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market for 10 consecutive years. Both the DEEBOT X11 and GOAT A3000 LiDAR have been awarded the TÜV Rheinland EN 18031 RED-DA (Radio Equipment Directive Delegated Act) certification, underscoring ECOVACS' commitment to robust cybersecurity and user data protection.

ECOVACS is showcasing the DEEBOT X11, alongside the latest DEEBOT series, WINBOT and GOAT, at IFA 2025 in Berlin from September 5 to 9. Visit ECOVACS at Hall 9-114.

