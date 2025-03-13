ANGEL Unveils Innovative Water Purification Technology at Aquatech Amsterdam 2025

AMSTERDAM, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatech Amsterdam 2025, the world's largest water technology exhibition, was held from March 11 to 14 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. The event gathered global industry leaders, experts, research institutions, and government representatives. ANGEL, a global leader in water purification technology, showcased its latest innovations, drawing significant industry attention.

ANGEL presented several advanced purification solutions, notably the Space Master Series Whole House Water Filtration System and the T7 Countertop Ice-Making RO Water Purifier. It also introduced groundbreaking technologies such as the AIMS (ANGEL Ionic Microsensor), the Long-lasting Reverse Osmosis Membrane 2.0, and APCM Sterilization Material.

On the first day of the event, Mr. Zhao Kai, Vice President of ANGEL Group, spoke at the AquaStage about the AIMS, a rapid and economic strategy for smart water quality monitoring. He highlighted the importance of sensors in smart water treatment, showcasing ANGEL's independently developed AIMS, which solves common sensor issues such as leakage, low accuracy, and size limitations. AIMS enables precise real-time monitoring and efficient control of water resources.

AIMS has wide-ranging applications in biomedical, environmental, agricultural, and industrial sectors, ensuring water quality safety and suitability.

AIMS has been featured at Aquatech Amsterdam's Innovation Lab, and has previously won the Innovation Award at Aquatech China.

ANGEL has obtained over 1,000 patents, participated in the development of 20 national and industry standards, and received 27 international invention awards over the past three years, achieving a patent "Grand Slam" from the world's top five patent offices. ANGEL's continuous breakthroughs in core technology and industrial application have solidified its leading market position.

At the exhibition, Per Brandberg, a senior research consultant from Euromonitor International, awarded ANGEL's Space Master Series dual certifications for being leaders in industry sales: "Angel Space Master M7 Series-No.1 in Household Central Water Purifier Sales in Mainland China" and "Angel Space Master Series Whole-House Mini Water Softener-No.1 in Household Central Water Softener Sales in Mainland China."

As the frontrunner in China's water purification industry, ANGEL has earned global recognition through its outstanding products and technology. Moving forward, ANGEL will continue advancing its globalization strategy, expanding into international markets, enhancing service systems, and delivering more convenient, efficient, and intelligent water purification solutions for consumers worldwide.

