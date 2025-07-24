Angel Yeast Showcases Innovative Yeast Protein at 2025 IFT FIRST in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 IFT FIRST (Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology), one of the world's largest food science and innovation expos, recently took place from July 13 to 16 in Chicago. At the expo, Angel Yeast (SHA:600298) showcased its comprehensive, innovative lineup of yeast protein, yeast extract and baking solutions, nutritional health ingredients and brewing technologies under the themes of "Yeast Extract-Enjoy a Flavorful Life" and "Yeast Protein-Redefining Future Proteins."

Angel Yeast has especially promoted the innovative yeast protein products which boast natural, sustainable and high nutrition values, the exhibition showcased sample products applying the ingredients and technology that are meeting the consumers' growing demand for naturally flavorful, healthy and sustainable food options.

Globally, the market is seeing a significant surge in consumer demand for efficient, high-quality protein supplements and weight management solutions alongside unprecedented attention to clean labels. According to a 2025 Innova survey, more than a quarter of North American consumers are interested in high-protein diet, and there has been a 668% growth in the new food and beverage launches tracked with a GLP-1 friendly claim (US & Canada, CAGR 2022-2024).

"The IFT exhibition has shown us the tremendous potential of yeast protein. It not only addresses the pain points of traditional protein but also opens new pathways for sustainable and healthy food," said Hang Tao, General Manager of Angel Yeast North America Division. "Angel Yeast is committed to providing the industry with high-quality protein solutions of the future with our innovative yeast protein products that are meeting market demands while offering a stable and reliable supply."

Angel Yeast's Angeopro™ is a naturally sourced, high-quality alternative protein that aligns with modern health trends, the premium plant-based protein is especially suited in weight management and sports nutrition applications. Recent studies have found that yeast protein significantly protects against muscle loss[ 1]. Yeast protein products such as the Angeopro™ are produced through natural and sustainable manufacturing processes with advantages including outstanding bioavailability, a balanced and complete amino acid profile, and a nutritional value comparable to high-quality animal protein.

In the meantime, Angeopro™ has a clean, impurity-free taste without the beany aftertaste that's common in plant proteins or the dairy notes in whey protein, which makes it a superior flavor foundation for different recipes. Its low allergy trait and non-dairy nature also allow more consumers to enjoy it worry-free.

In terms of production and supply, Angeopro™ utilizes an environmentally sustainable fermentation process to ensure a stable supply chain with significant cost advantages.

The Yeast Extract Savory by Angel Yeast is a 100% natural, non-GMO ingredient that enhances umami and savory flavors while enabling up to 20% sodium reduction without compromising taste. It also balances sweetness to reduce salt and sugar at the same time, making it ideal for plant-based foods, snacks, sauces, soups, and meat alternatives.

Angel Yeast is also offering a broader scope of product portfolio including the natural flavor yeast Feravor'-Buttery developed for baking, baking yeast, nutritional yeast tablets, vitamin K2, PQQ and innovative brewing solution, the non-alcoholic beer yeast NAO5.

"Angel Yeast is always committed to the mission of 'Developing yeast biotechnology, innovate for a healthy life'," said Hang Tao. "We would also like to invite food manufacturers, industry partners and professionals to join us and bring consumers with healthier, more sustainable food solutions, and to create a brighter future for the food industry together."

Learn more about Angeopro™ at https://en.angelyeast.com/products/human-health/angeopro-a-sustainably-sourced-natural-yeast-protein.html.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736740/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.