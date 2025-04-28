circle x black
Lunedì 28 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:01
BlueFocus Hits RMB 60 Billion in 2024 Revenue, with AI-Powered Growth Surging Tenfold

28 aprile 2025 | 10.01
BEIJING, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of April 24, BlueFocus released its 2024 annual report, posting full-year revenue of RMB 60.797 billion, up 15.55% year-on-year. It is now the first marketing company in China to surpass RMB 60 billion in annual revenue.

Amid technology transformation and global expansion, the company recorded a positive inflection in operating gross margin, supported in part by significant growth in AI-driven business.

"BlueFocus has entered what is arguably the most strategically focused and decisive era in its history," said Fei Pan, CEO of BlueFocus. "We are committed to transforming into a true AI-powered marketing technology company, tapping into the trillion-RMB-scale opportunities emerging from the restructuring of both China's marketing industry and the global outbound market."

Since 2023, the company has fully committed to an "All in AI" strategy, developing its proprietary industry model, BlueAI, now powering over 95% of operational workflows. Efficiency gains across integrated marketing, intelligent advertising, and global outbound business have improved by 60% to 1000%. In 2024, AI-driven revenue reached RMB 1.2 billion, surging more than tenfold year-on-year.

Looking ahead, BlueFocus anticipates AI-driven revenue to reach RMB 3–5 billion in 2025 and surpass RMB 10 billion longer-term. Fei Pan noted, "Reaching this milestone will be measured by three benchmarks: high gross margins, high AI integration intensity, and the creation of revenue models enabled by AI. Ultimately, 70% to 80% of BlueFocus's revenue must be reinvented through AI, transforming into high-quality revenue streams."

Meanwhile, BlueFocus's Globalization 2.0 strategy is advancing at pace. In 2024, overseas advertising revenue reached RMB 48.333 billion, representing a 29.36% year-on-year increase and accounting for nearly 80% of total revenue. Advertising revenue generated through strategic partners including Meta, Google, and TikTok for Business continued to deliver double-digit growth.

BlueFocus is also accelerating the expansion of its localized network, having established offices in the United States, Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Thailand, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil. It plans to open an additional three to five branches across Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America.

Powered by the synergy between its AI strategy and Globalization 2.0 initiatives, BlueFocus is poised to redefine marketing valuation standards. Its ambition is to evolve into a marketing technology leader rooted in technological innovation and driven by a bold global vision, ultimately becoming a defining Chinese example in the evolution of the global marketing landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674162/AI_integration_BlueFocus.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluefocus-hits-rmb-60-billion-in-2024-revenue-with-ai-powered-growth-surging-tenfold-302439412.html

