CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ WELCOMES NICOLE KIDMAN AS NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

The critically acclaimed, award-winning Hollywood actor and producer joins the luxury beauty brand, embodying its philosophy of Radiance.

TOKYO, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, a global luxury skincare and makeup brand, is proud to announce Nicole Kidman as its new Global Brand Ambassador. Renowned for her commanding presence on and off the screen, as well as her passionate advocacy for women's causes, Kidman perfectly embodies Clé de Peau Beauté's vision of Radiance—where a blend of intelligence, artistry, and purpose converge. Her appointment marks a significant moment in the brand history.

Kidman's acclaimed career reflects the brand's DNA—intelligent, exquisite, and uncompromising; shaped by conscious choices and an unwavering passion. With each role, she redefines convention, breaking stereotypes with a dedication that has remained consistent throughout her 40-plus-year career. Her elegance and commitment to meaningful change make her an exceptional ambassador, representing a vision of timeless and transformative beauty and radiance.

"We are delighted to welcome Nicole to the Clé de Peau Beauté family," said Mizuki Hashimoto, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté. "We believe Radiance is more than appearance; it's an inner strength that drives positive change. Nicole exemplifies this belief through her inspiring journey, showcasing how passion and purpose unlock a Radiance that empowers others."

Beyond her artistic achievements, Kidman has made a profound impact as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for women and girl's empowerment through education, economic opportunities, and the fight against gender-based violence. Her philanthropic work aligns seamlessly with Clé de Peau Beauté's mission to cultivate beauty that inspires confidence and meaningful change.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Clé de Peau Beauté family," said Kidman. "I am inspired by the brand's commitment to celebrate individual beauty across every aspect of a person's life. I look forward to what we can create together."

Committed to telling diverse stories, Kidman has showcased a remarkable range of roles, continuously pushing boundaries to amplify underrepresented voices in the film industry. Her bold choices reflect her commitment to infusing artistry with purpose, aligning with the vision of Radiance as a source of empowerment.

A true symbol of Radiance, Kidman exemplifies the idea that true radiance is cultivated through purpose and positive action. Her journey highlights the transformative power of beauty, inspiring others to embrace their own unique beauty and light.

About Clé de Peau BeautéClé de Peau Beauté, a luxury brand of Shiseido Co., Ltd., was established in 1982, symbolizing elegance and science. Its name means 'key to skin's beauty.' The brand believes true radiance comes from within, driven by positive intentions and actions. By using advanced technologies and carefully sourced ingredients, Clé de Peau Beauté creates high-end skincare and makeup that enhances the skin's innate intelligence and radiance. With a focus on exquisite craftsmanship, and science, the brand stands as a leader in luxury skincare and cosmetics.

Available in 26 countries and regions worldwide, Clé de Peau Beauté is dedicated to empowering women and girls through initiatives like the Clé de Peau Beauté Power of Radiance Awards and through its ongoing global partnership with UNICEF.

UNICEF does not endorse any brand, product, or service.

