CyberLogitec wins TOS contract for Incheon's first fully automated terminal

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, a subsidiary of Eusu Holdings and a global specialist in maritime, port, and logistics IT, announced that it has signed a contract with Incheon Global Container Terminal (IGCT) to supply its Terminal Operating System (TOS) for Phase 1-2 of the Incheon New Port automated container terminal.

Targeting a commercial opening in 2028, the project involves constructing the first fully automated container terminal at Incheon Port. CyberLogitec will deploy its OPUS Terminal software to establish an integrated digital operations platform managing overall terminal workflows.

Incheon New Port Phase 1-2 is the first container terminal in South Korea to adopt a hybrid layout structure. Based on advanced automated equipment—including Double-Trolley Quayside Container Cranes (DTQC), Automated Rail-Mounted Gantry Cranes (ARMGC), and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)—the facility plans to maximize operational efficiency and productivity by automating all terminal processes across berth, yard, and gate operations.

Under the project, CyberLogitec will implement a TOS based on OPUS Terminal that manages berth, vessel, yard, and gate operations within a single unified platform. The system will interface with automated equipment control systems to support operational planning and field execution, delivering a stable and efficient operating environment based on real-time operational data.

The operating company, IGCT, is a joint venture established by logistics and shipping operators Hanjin Logistics, Sun Kwang, E1, KMTC, and HMM, alongside equity participation from the Incheon Port Authority (IPA), to operate the Incheon New Port Phase 1-2 terminal.

This contract reflects recognition of CyberLogitec's global and domestic experience in constructing automated container terminals and its automated equipment integration capabilities. Drawing on technical expertise and operational know-how accumulated through past terminal automation projects, the company plans to support the successful opening and stable operation of the new terminal.

CyberLogitec continues to expand its global footprint by supplying OPUS Terminal to major international ports, including the expansion project at the TTI Algeciras semi-automated terminal in Spain and Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait. Moving forward, the company intends to further strengthen its targeting of the domestic and global smart port markets based on its automated terminal deployment experience.

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec is a global provider of Terminal Operating Systems and logistics IT solutions. Its flagship OPUS Terminal solution supports container terminal operations worldwide, while its Digital Twin and smart terminal technologies help customers improve operational efficiency, operational visibility, and terminal performance.

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