Giovedì 03 Aprile 2025
Datamine launches Studio Geo, a premier geological modelling platform for smarter mining

03 aprile 2025 | 03.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Studio Geo simplifies complex processes, enhances collaboration, and ensures accurate and efficient geological modelling across projects of any scale.

BRISBANE, Australia, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamine, a trusted leader in mining software solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Studio Geo, its premier geological modelling platform designed to revolutionize the way mining professionals interpret and utilize geological data. Studio Geo is ideal for mine geologists and resource modelling teams, helping them optimise workflows, improve data accuracy, and make informed decisions.

Bridging the gap in modern mining

Studio Geo is built on a deep understanding of the mining industry's unique challenges - from the production pressures of rapidly changing data to the complexities of interpreting diverse ore bodies. Developed by leveraging more than 4 decades of industry expertise, Studio Geo delivers a robust environment where data storage, collection solutions, and world-class resource estimation tools converge seamlessly. The flexibility of the rich macro language allows Studio Geo to match or enhance existing workflows and fit seamlessly into current procedures. It supports mining professionals at every stage of the mining lifecycle, from exploration, resource estimation, operational grade control and mine planning.

A vision for the future

"Studio Geo represents a major leap forward in geological modelling," said John Bailey, CEO at Datamine. "Our new platform not only bridges the critical gap between data management and resource estimation but also transforms the way mining teams work together. With Studio Geo, we empower our customers to streamline workflows and redefine modelling, while adapting to their unique operational needs."

According to Anthony Cook, VP of Geology, the solution "leverages our industry-leading Studio toolkit, alongside our automation language, to deliver a modelling solution that can handle both the intensity and complexity of the mining environment. The workflow is fully flexible and allows for seamless integration with existing data sources".

Key features and benefits

Availability

After a comprehensive beta testing phase, Studio Geo will be available for full commercial release in mid-2025. This launch marks a significant milestone in Datamine's ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive operational excellence in the mining industry.

About Datamine

For more than 40 years, Datamine has been at the forefront of mining software innovation, delivering reliable, industry-leading solutions that help mining professionals transform data into actionable insights. With a global network of experts and a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement, Datamine remains dedicated to raising the standard of products that support the entire mining value chain.

https://dataminesoftware.com/studio-geo-by-datamine/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653667/BlockModel.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/datamine-launches-studio-geo-a-premier-geological-modelling-platform-for-smarter-mining-302418160.html

