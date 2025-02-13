circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 09:52
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

First Batch of Hong Kong Elderly Residents Use Elderly Healthcare Vouchers in Zhongshan

13 febbraio 2025 | 09.50
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ZHONGSHAN, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Zhongshan Daily & Zhongshan International Communications Center:

In July 2024, the elderly health care vouchers of Hong Kong could be used in Zhongshan Chenxinghai Hospital. Zhongshan Chenxinghai Hospital is the first prefecture-level hospital in Guangdong province to officially accept healthcare vouchers, providing Hong Kong elderly with more diverse medical options. Lau Yin Ling, a Hong Kong resident living in Zhongshan, became one of the first users of the "healthcare vouchers." This initiative has significantly promoted the integrated development of medical services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619496/First_Batch_of_Hong_Kong_Elderly_Residents_Use_Elderly_Healthcare_Vouchers_in_Zhongshan.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-batch-of-hong-kong-elderly-residents-use-elderly-healthcare-vouchers-in-zhongshan-302375779.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN18728 en US Salute_E_Benessere Media_E_Pubblicita Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Italia Paese accogliente e aperto"
News to go
Decreto flussi, oggi terzo click day
News to go
La Toscana approva la legge sul fine vita
News to go
Stellantis, da marzo oltre un centinaio di assunzioni di ingegneri a Mirafiori
News to go
Meloni all'assemblea nazionale della Cisl, cosa ha detto la premier
News to go
Dazi Usa, gli effetti sui prezzi auto
News to go
Maxi blitz antimafia a Palermo: oltre 180 arresti
News to go
Trump: "Voglio comprare Gaza". Hamas: "Non è in vendita"
News to go
Spreco alimentare, Italia terza in Europa: peggio solo in Germania e Francia
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, nuove sinergie al decollo
News to go
Influenza in Italia, gli ultimi dati
News to go
Fisco, Salvini: "Rottamazione riguarda 10 milioni di italiani, Giorgetti d'accordo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza