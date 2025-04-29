circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Martedì 29 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 04:48
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Global brands bring state-of-the-art vehicles to Auto Shanghai

29 aprile 2025 | 04.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from german.shanghai.gov.cn

Leading global and domestic brands, including industrial giants Volkswagen and BYD, are showcasing their latest models at the ongoing Auto Shanghai event.

Among the domestic brands participating in the show, SAIC unveiled its new model, the "Shangjie", which was developed in collaboration with Huawei and integrates Huawei's smart driving systems.

Leading NEV startups Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto are also rolling out new models at this year's show, continuing to target the booming all-electric SUV segment. Among them, Nio's sub-brand ONVO is drawing attention with the launch of its flagship SUV L60.

Foreign brands are also bringing major highlights in the EV and hybrid sectors.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi are each rolling out all-electric models. For example, the Audi E5 Sportback, a mid-size luxury electric coupe tailored to the Chinese market by SAIC Audi, made its world premiere at the show as the very first production model under Audi's new EV sub-brand.

Volkswagen has unveiled five newly developed models with in-house assisted driving systems for the Chinese market.

Nearly 1,000 renowned enterprises from 26 countries and regions are participating in the Auto Shanghai 2025, making it the largest exhibition in the event's history.

To stimulate domestic car consumption and promote the "debut economy", the Shanghai municipal government has improved the efficiency of customs clearance for imported consumer goods.

For more information:https://english.shanghai.gov.cn/en-AutoShanghai2025/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674627/IMAGE.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674628/IMAGE.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-brands-bring-state-of-the-art-vehicles-to-auto-shanghai-302440552.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN74111 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Sparatoria a Monreale, siamo vicini a una svolta? Le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Papa Francesco, oltre un centinaio di cardinali in pellegrinaggio alla tomba - Video
Giovani uccisi a Monreale, il testimone: "Confusione e sangue a terra, ho avuto paura" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, l'arrivo della papamobile con il feretro a Santa Maria Maggiore - Video
Funerali di Papa Francesco terminati tra gli applausi - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Funerali Papa Francesco, pellegrini da Milano a Santa Maria Maggiore: "Siamo oltre 70" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, il feretro portato a spalla dai sediari sul sagrato - Video
Fedeli a San Pietro dall'alba, oggi i funerali di Papa Francesco: le videonews del nostro inviato
Papa Francesco, oltre 250mila per l'addio: le videonews dal nostro inviato
Macron a San Pietro per Papa Francesco, poi a cena dal Bolognese - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza