Govee Leads Smart Lighting Evolution with Industry-First Innovations at IFA 2025

Govee's new product line up sets a new standard for immersive and personalized home lighting

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smart lighting company Govee has today unveiled its newest products at IFA 2025 showcasing the smartest additions to its range yet. Govee's newest products, including the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro and Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism are designed to help shape home environments and influence how people feel at home through intelligent lighting solutions. Using the latest pioneering technology, these products create the ultimate in intuitive smart lighting experiences cementing Govee's position as an industry innovator.

Govee's latest products embody the brand's philosophy, "Life is Colorful," empowering users to personalize their homes with lighting that combines aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. By moving beyond mere convenience, Govee's innovative solutions are designed to enrich daily living, creating spaces that feel calming, expressive, and emotionally nurturing – truly reflecting individual style and enhancing well-being.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro: Industry-first HDR Triple-camera for Cinema-level Ambiance

Experience an unprecedented immersive visual journey with the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro. It features an industry-first HDR triple-camera color-matching system that precisely captures TV screen colors. For the first time, this innovative system integrates a groundbreaking image sensor that features HDR capture capability, delivering high-fidelity 105dB dynamic range imaging for superior signal-to-noise performance.

The TV Backlight 3 Pro's LuminBlend™ upgraded light strip adopts an industry-leading high-density lamp bead design, delivering 30% more brightness and an even & full lighting effect. Equipped with self-developed 16-bit color chips and RGBWWIC five-way independent light control technology, white light performance is equally outstanding, accurately reproducing the clarity of cool white and the softness of warm white light.

Govee AI also brings a smarter way to light up your entertainment, with an entire suite of intelligent features and automations for amplifying your senses and creating a better home cinema experience. The AI intelligent color mixing system uses deep-learning to automatically adjust the backlight's white balance and saturation settings to go beyond simple color matching and create an immersive experience that matches the content's style and atmosphere.

The new range line up for Govee at IFA is completed with:

Matter Integration and Smart Control

With Matter compatibility, these new lighting integrates effortlessly into any smart home ecosystem, including Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home. Govee DreamView multi-device sync, they can orchestrate lighting across other Govee smart lights in real time, creating a unified immersive atmosphere.

IFA Showcase and Product Availability

IFA attendees will be the first to explore all the latest from Govee at Messe Berlin, H1.2-143, and see for themselves how Govee's elevated smart ambient lighting enhances everyday living through creativity, connection, and more.

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro will be available in late September on Govee website and Amazon. Curtain Lights Pro will be ready for open sale on September 8th. Other products will be available soon.

For additional information, please visit Govee.com.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

