Hanwha Power Systems, Supply of CO₂ MVR compressors to a combined cycle power plant utilizing CCUS in Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Power Systems announced that it has signed a supply contract last month to deliver CO₂ Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) compressors for a major Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) facility to be applied at a new combined-cycle power plant in Europe.

The compressors to be supplied for this project play a critical role in enhancing energy efficiency. By compressing low-pressure steam and converting it into high-temperature steam for reuse, the MVR system enables significant reductions in both energy consumption and operating expenditure (OPEX) through efficient heat recovery.

This project is particularly significant as it introduces CCUS technology to a next-generation combined-cycle power plant designed to minimize carbon emissions. With a facility structure that allows for real-time capture and treatment of CO₂ emissions, the plant is expected to serve as a milestone in driving industrial decarbonization. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin at the end of 2028.

Within the CO₂ capture process, Hanwha Power Systems' MVR compressors ensure system reliability by supplying stable high-temperature steam to the stripper, a crucial unit that separates CO₂ from amine solutions. By reusing low-temperature steam generated during the process, the system maintains continuous capture cycles while reducing overall plant energy consumption and operating costs.

Through the supply of compressors for CCUS applications, Hanwha Power Systems has further expanded its business portfolio into the low-carbon power generation market. In addition to carbon capture, the company offers a full lineup of CO₂ compression solutions exceeding 150 bar, supporting storage (enhanced oil recovery (EOR), sequestration), utilization, and transportation — enabling customers to access comprehensive solutions across the entire CCUS value chain.

Gi-hoon Do, Head of Equipment Business Division at Hanwha Power Systems, stated that "This project demonstrates our proven competitiveness in the emerging field of CCUS and positions us as a trusted technology leader. Moving forward, Hanwha Power Systems will continue to leverage its technological expertise and execution capabilities to be a key partner in achieving global carbon neutrality goals."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762159/CO__MVR_compressors.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509483/Hanwha_Power_Systems_RGB_43_EH_Logo.jpg

