Martedì 09 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 00:05
comunicato stampa

HISENSE PUSHES THE BOUNDARIES OF DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY AND COMMITMENT TO SCENARIO-BASED LIVING AT CES 2024

08 gennaio 2024 | 23.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

President of Hisense Americas, David Gold delivered keynote on Hisense's commitment to bring the world closer by integrating display technologies into everyday life.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global electronics and home appliance corporation Hisense announces new products and vision for the brand at CES 2024. David Gold, President of Hisense Americas delivered a keynote speech pledging to continue to 'push the boundaries of display technology' leading the company to 'reimagine scenarios where screens are indispensable. We're going beyond technology and blending our solutions and expertise into endless everyday settings.'

With Hisense products available in over 160 countries, supported by 66 overseas companies and offices, 34 industrial parks, and 25 R&D centers, the company has experienced extraordinary growth over the past decade and continues to use display technologies to support consumer needs. Hisense's reach goes far beyond the home and into several aspects of everyday life: stepping into offices, classrooms, hospitals, stadiums, vehicles, both physically and through immersive AR/VR solutions.

David Gold summarises Hisense commitment during his keynote 'Hisense isn't merely about building screens; it's about crafting scenarios. Our commitment is to bring the world closer by integrating display technology into everyday life, offering experiences that transcend the screen and become part of the story you're living.'

Groundbreaking concept to enhance home entertainment

Display innovation was outlined through examples of specific product display-scenarios and new technologies, notably around revolutionary Laser TVs technology, cutting-edge ULED TVs and the pairing of Hisense's ConnectLife smart platform with the VIDAA TV operating system.

Hisense's ULED Series cater to consumer needs on quality, performance, and value. Mini LED technology was also integrated across the entire premium television lineup, transforming the way that home entertainment is defined by allowing for versatility in entertainment solutions for families. Other products included at the booth are Hisense's new 8K Sonic Screen Laser TV, Ultra Black Screen TV and TriChroma laser technology with the new Dynamic Light Steering Technology.

Crafting experiences that transcend the boundaries of traditional displays

The breadth of impact that comes with display technology innovation was outlined by David Gold, drawing on specific examples of where Hisense has elevated everyday scenarios.

This includes how Hisense's B2B displays play a pivotal role in professional and educational environments, at a time when remote work and global connectivity is redefining collaboration enabling effortless communication whether it be in person or remote. On sport and entertainment, LED displays, video walls, and digital signage in arenas bring sports enthusiasts and concert goers even closer to the action, never missing a moment. In the medical field, delivering precise and advanced imaging technology on ultrasound machines, to the pictures being illuminated at home on a TV screen, brings this pivotal moment to life. The possibilities for interconnectedness are endless.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313617/Hisense_CES_2024_President_Speech.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313618/Hisense_CES_2024_media_event.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-pushes-the-boundaries-of-display-technology-and-commitment-to-scenario-based-living-at-ces-2024-302029016.html

