circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 21:31
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Hop into Creativity with xTool This Easter - Unleash DIY Magic for Your Home & Garden

03 aprile 2025 | 18.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Easter, xTool, the pioneer in laser and DIY innovation, invites crafters to reimagine holiday traditions with smart machines that turn imagination into reality. From personalized baby outfits to dazzling garden installations, explore how xTool's cutting-edge tools make holiday crafting faster, sleeker, and endlessly creative.

Celebrate Easter with DIY Crafts Made Easy by xTool

xTool P2S 55W CO2 Laser cutter xTool M1 ultra 4-in-1 craft machinexTool P2 55W CO2 Laser cutterxTool S1 enclosed diode laser cutter

Beyond Machines: Materials & Mastery

This Easter, xTool sparks your creativity with an extensive selection of craft-ready materials, including plywood, acrylic sheets, metal blanks, leather tags, and rainbow vinyl. These high-quality materials are crafted to inspire your imagination and deliver flawless results. For step-by-step inspiration, explore the DesignFind, which offers carefully curated guides to make your projects effortless. Celebrate renewal with Easter crafts that bring every detail to life. From kids' painting kits to stunning garden installations, xTool simplifies each creative journey, allowing you to focus on the joy of crafting without the complexity.

About xTool

xTool is a leading manufacturer of laser cutters, engravers, and DIY tools. Founded in 2020 to make creation simple, xTool believes creativity knows no bounds and aims to fulfill the needs for creation by providing solutions combined of both innovative techniques and extraordinary user experience. For more information, visit xTool.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657506/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hop-into-creativity-with-xtool-this-easter--unleash-diy-magic-for-your-home--garden-302420109.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN57032 en US Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
"Lingua italiana minacciata", l'allarme di Mattarella
Lotito: "Suor Paola era una sorella" - Video
Nanni Moretti, condizioni "eccellenti" dopo l'infarto: "Dimissioni tra qualche giorno" - Video
News to go
Napoli, vasta operazione contro sfruttamento sessuale minorile online
News to go
Forbes, classifica degli uomini più ricchi del mondo: Musk in testa
News to go
Dazi Usa al via da oggi 2 aprile
News to go
Lievi miglioramenti per Papa Francesco: analisi nella norma
News to go
Taiwan, nuove manovre militari cinesi intorno all'isola
News to go
Banconote da 50 euro usurate e ritirate, ecco dove e perché
News to go
Ecobonus moto e motorini, chi ha diritto allo sconto
New to go
Appropriazione indebita, condannata Marine Le Pen: la sentenza
News to go
Unimpresa: "8,5 milioni di italiani a rischio povertà"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza