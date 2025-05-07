HUAZHI ENERGY Showcases EnerBox Series at Intersolar Europe 2025: Revolutionizing C&I Energy Storage

Explore HUAZHI ENERGY at C2-254 to discover their latest energy storage solutions, along with their C&I product, the EnerBox series.

MUNICH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAZHI ENERGY, a leading Chinese manufacturer of commercial & industrial energy storage system, unveiled its innovative product EnerBox at Booth C2-254 during the Intersolar Europe 2025, Europe's largest energy exhibition, held at Messe München in Germany.

At Intersolar Europe, HUAZHI is showcasing its energy storage solutions, customized for commercial and industrial applications, which marks a significant milestone in the company's globalization, drawing widespread attention from European industry professionals, distributors and renewable energy investors.

EnerBox for C&I Solution: High safety, high density, high flexibility, full-scenario application

Designed to meet the growing demand for distributed energy storage across Europe, EnerBox integrates HUAZHI's proprietary PCS technology, with the all-in-one design tailored for C&I applications such as peak shaving, frequency regulation, electricity trading, PV+ESS+EV chargers, offers flexible configuration and scalability, enabling it to adapt to diverse application scenarios and operational modes. The brand-new EnerBox boasts an energy density of up to 164kWh/m³, and its preventative fire strategy can ensure the ultimate safety of the system.

Certified for European Success

EnerBox has secured critical certifications, including compliance with EN 50549-1,C10/11, IEC/EN 62619, IEC/EN 63056, IEC/EN 62477-1, IEC/EN 61000-6-2, IEC/EN 61000-6-4, streamlining deployment for clients across the region. EnerBox will obtain the VDE-AR-N 4110 in July 2025. These endorsements underscore HUAZHI's commitment to safety, performance and regulatory alignment.

Expanding Partnerships for a Sustainable Future

With strong product research and development capabilities as well as fine-grained service capabilities, we are dedicated to being a reliable partner for local businesses and utilities. Adhering to the firm belief in high-quality solutions and through close collaboration with European partners, we are always committed to continuously innovating our energy storage solution and making positive contributions to sustainable development.

A Trusted Global Player Backed by Technology and Service Excellence

As one of China's Top3 C&I ESS providers, HUAZHI has rapidly developed into a market leader in three years and is now prepared to officially enter the European market. The company has cemented its leadership through continuous innovation and customer-centric practices. With a vertically integrated approach—spanning R&D, manufacturing, and project implementation, HUAZHI can offer competitive pricing, and establish a strong local service system with local partners in Europe to ensure quality and the reliability of services.

Previously, HUAZHI has conducted several C&I projects in the Netherlands and Belgium, further expanded its footprint in Europe. The successful delivery of EnerBox project has achieved significant economic earnings and a positive environmental impact.

