iRobot Redefines Hands-Free Cleaning with its Most Powerful Robot Ever, the Roomba® Max 875 Combo

iRobot's new flagship robot pairs proprietary SealForce™ Vacuuming Technology with Dual-Action Heated Mopping System to deliver the ultimate pro-level clean

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp., the maker of Roomba, and a leader in consumer robotics and intelligent floor care, today introduced the Roomba® Max 875 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock, its most advanced Roomba® robot to date. The robot brings new and advanced technologies to market, led by iRobot's proprietary active SealForce™ Vacuuming Technology, which changes how a robot vacuum concentrates airflow and suction power for deeper carpet cleaning.

The Roomba® Max 875 Combo Robot delivers the company's best floor cleaning performance to date, applying more than 35 years of robotics engineering to the aspects of floor care that today's consumer demands: deep carpet cleaning, dried-on mess removal, and rug protection while mopping.

At the forefront of these advancements is iRobot's proprietary SealForce™ Vacuuming Technology, a mechanical rethinking of how a robot vacuum meets carpet. Rather than relying on suction alone, the chassis lowers a skirt that forms a tight seal against carpet fibres, concentrating vacuuming power precisely where debris hides. Paired with 20 L/s of tornado-like airflow and 35,000 Pa suction, SealForce™ delivers 3x deeper carpet cleaning2 and iRobot's best pickup performance to date.

"With the Roomba® Max 875 Combo Robot, we not only increased overall suction power, but also changed how that suction gets applied to the carpet," said Adam Pope, Vice President and Chief Engineer, iRobot. "With SealForce™, we're able to seal the chassis against the carpet fibres, so the airflow, which has the greatest impact on pickup performance, has somewhere to go instead of escaping around the edges. More suction helps, but the seal is what takes it to a level beyond what's previously been possible."

The Roomba® Max 875 Combo Robot applies this same consumer-driven, problem-first engineering to mopping. iRobot's ultrasonic ThermaMist™ Technology sprays heated mist continuously while mopping, softening and loosening dried-on spills so tough stains lift in a single cleaning routine, with no manual scrubbing, for 2x better stain removal3. iRobot's new continuously self-cleaning PowerSpin™ Max Roller Mop, the industry's largest, then scrubs with heated water at 300 RPM roller speed and 18 Newtons of downward pressure for 3.75x deeper scrubbing4 and 1.2x wider coverage per pass5.

Finally, the Roomba® Max 875 Combo Robot features iRobot's patented, AI-powered DriLift™ Technology, which automatically detects carpet, raises the mop and lowers a protective shield to keep rugs and carpets dry throughout the clean.

"iRobot pioneered this category more than two decades ago, and more than 50 million robots later, we continue to define its future," said Jennifer Lichtenheim, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas, iRobot. "With the Roomba® Max 875 Combo Robot, we've delivered our most advanced robot to date, delivering the ultimate clean, completely hands-free. And, importantly, we've addressed critical pain points consumers have told us they want us to solve for. We're continuing to push home robotics further, so people can spend less time cleaning and more time doing what they love."

Product Details

Roomba® Max 875 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock (MSRP €TBD)

iRobot's best robot vacuum and mop, engineered for a pro-level clean across hard floors and carpets. Key features include:

1 Compared to Roomba® 505 Robot2 Compared to carpet vacuuming without SealForce™3 Compared to mopping without ThermaMist™4 Compared to Roomba® Max 775 Robot5 Compared to standard PowerSpin™ roller mop6 Works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant-enabled devices. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Availability

The Roomba® Max 875 Combo Robot + AutoWash™ Dock will be available on www.irobot.com on the 2nd of September for £1099.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 50 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping, and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. Roomba. The Original. Trusted by over 50 million homes. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

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