Kazakhstan's Coach Education System Awarded Gold-Level Recognition by World Tennis

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tennis has officially recognised the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation's coach education system at Gold level. The recognition confirms that the system meets international quality standards and is valid until 31 December 2030.

The decision follows a comprehensive review of the documentation submitted by the Federation. Kazakhstan's coach education system has met all the criteria established by World Tennis and its Coaches Commission for Gold-level recognition.

Gold status confirms that the Federation can independently provide coach education and certification up to High Performance level, equipping coaches to work with high-level athletes. This recognition demonstrates that the education system meets international requirements for training quality and professional coaching competencies.

In an official letter dated 9 October 2026 and addressed to Kazakhstan Tennis Federation President Bulat Utemuratov, World Tennis Executive Director for International Relations and Development Erik Poel congratulated the Federation on achieving Gold status.

The recognition also grants the Federation the right to use the World Tennis logo on its coach education materials and resources, including coach licence cards.

Achieving Gold-level recognition marks an important outcome of the Federation's sustained work to develop coach education. Training qualified professionals provides a foundation for improving the quality of coaching, developing children's and junior tennis, and supporting the continued progress of Kazakhstani players.

Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation said: "I'm incredibly proud that the Federation has achieved this recognition. We've invested significantly in our coaching programmes and it is great to see the results of that.

We have brilliant coaches across Kazakhstan and this recognition will further support their work as we look to develop the next generation of talent. I'd like to personally thank everyone involved for their hard work.

We've seen our current stars achieve amazing feats recently and this recognition and our outstanding coaching system will allow this to continue."

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