LG AND MEDIATEK ARE SHOWCASING REVOLUTIONARY MOBILITY SOLUTION AT AUTO SHANGHAI 2025

World's First Android™-Based Concurrent Multi-User Framework Redefines In-Vehicle Experience with Single OS Solution

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), a mobility sector technology leader, and MediaTek, a global semiconductor company, are showcasing their Android-based Concurrent Multi-User (CMU) framework applied to In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025), one of Asia's largest and most influential automotive exhibitions, from April 23 to May 2.

The CMU framework is the first of its kind to be implemented on Google's Android Automotive OS (AAOS). This groundbreaking solution enables passengers to simultaneously use multiple displays on a single Android OS, addressing the growing need for enhanced in-vehicle content consumption as displays become larger and more diverse in the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era.

The innovative framework provides vehicle occupants with a seamless multi-device Android experience within a unified system. Drivers can use the navigation system while the front-seat passenger streams videos and the rear-seat passengers play games – all simultaneously and independently, in accordance with safety regulations.

Previously, typical vehicle setups with a Center Information Display (CID) and two Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) displays required multiple Android Virtual Machines (VMs). The CMU technology streamlines this setup by running everything on a single Android OS, reducing CPU, memory and storage requirements while minimizing system load.

The CMU framework transforms in-vehicle experiences by creating personalized digital spaces for passengers. Each user can log into their own display, connect Bluetooth headphones or gaming controllers, manage privacy settings, and can even share movies, gaming and audio across multiple displays. Parents can set parental controls to ensure a safe and age-appropriate experience for children.

Automotive OEMs benefit as well, as the CMU framework's efficient architecture supports sophisticated user experiences even on lower-spec CPUs, reducing costs and resource demands.

The CMU framework was introduced as a key feature of AAOS15. Beyond AAOS's core functions, LG offers exclusive features such as independent Bluetooth headset support, Text-To-Speech, parental controls and easy mirroring using gestures. LG leverages its decades of expertise in optimizing the performance of Android mobile devices, which it gained while operating a mobile business.

In August 2024, LG and MediaTek announced the integration of MediaTek's latest automotive system-on-chip into the CMU framework, adding more processing power to streamline development and boost efficiency. To highlight its potential ahead of commercialization, the companies are jointly presenting an IVI solution consisting of one CID and two RSE displays.

"By demonstrating the live CMU framework capability on the MediaTek Dimensity Auto Cockpit MT2718, we are highlighting the future of in-vehicle experiences," said Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek. "These solutions meet automotive-grade reliability standards, enabling automotive OEMs to create new designs in confidence."

"Our commitment to revolutionizing in-vehicle experiences through innovative technologies like the CMU framework is another major step toward realizing our mobility vision," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. "Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our work with industry leaders like MediaTek to develop more integrated, intelligent solutions, transforming vehicles into true living spaces on wheels with unprecedented connectivity, entertainment and personalization."

* Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique human-centered innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions for software-defined vehicles. Committed to "Driving Better Future Mobility," the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673151/LG______________SDV.jpg

