Lucid Joins Forces with Academy Award Nominees Timothée Chalamet and Director James Mangold in Exhilarating New Brand Story

New Lucid Gravity campaign, the first from a multi-year partnership with Chalamet as global brand ambassador, debuts today

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, debuted its latest creative campaign, "Driven," with an adrenaline-fueled new brand story featuring award-winning actor Timothée Chalamet. Directed by renowned filmmaker James Mangold of Minted Content, and also featuring the stunt team from Mangold's 2019 Ford v Ferrari blockbuster, the story showcases the unrivaled capabilities of the all-electric Lucid Gravity.

The new campaign for Lucid Gravity marks the beginning of the brand's multi-year partnership with Chalamet, and can be experienced in 30-second, 60-second, and an extended two-minute director's cut format. As the first-ever global ambassador for the brand, Chalamet will be featured in upcoming campaigns, creative content, and more.

The brand story follows the journey of Chalamet, as The Groom, and his new bride, portrayed by Larsen Thompson, as they embark on a mission to "see the world." When their motorcycle breaks down on a dusty desert road, the duo sneaks into a remote government facility, hijacks a clandestine supercar, and rides on towards the horizon. The campaign positions Lucid Gravity not merely as a vehicle, but as a miraculous discovery – a car with such an unprecedented combination of space, speed, and range that the only explanation is that it's not of this world.

The two-minute director's cut brings together a shared vision between Mangold and Lucid as the two push the boundaries of traditional partnerships to create a visual experience that both inspires and celebrates innovation. Complementing the award-winning talent in front of and behind the camera, Lucid's story pairs a vehicle of unmatched versatility with stunt driving from Tanner Foust, a well-known professional driver. The story also features a unique arrangement of "Burning" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

"This campaign marks an exciting step into a new kind of storytelling for Lucid," said Akerho "AK" Oghoghomeh, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Lucid Motors. "Bringing together Timothée and James gave us an incredible opportunity to explore how cinematic craft can bring Lucid Gravity to life. James' vision captures its versatility, performance, and handling in ways that invite people to experience the brand differently; through story, not just specification."

The Lucid Gravity also features prominently in the spot, highlighting an all-electric SUV that offers an unprecedented combination of versatility, performance, design, and all-around capability. With the versatility of a sophisticated three-row SUV, Lucid Gravity has the performance of a sports car, and the range to take up to seven passengers and their luggage virtually anywhere.1 This makes it the ideal traveling companion for those seeking to explore the world.

Chalamet has been nominated for two Academy Awards and recently won his first Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 2024's A Complete Unknown, directed by Mangold. Later this year he will star in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie and next year he will be starring in Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

About Lucid GroupLucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

1 EPA est. range rating for Lucid Gravity Grand Touring when equipped with 20"F/21"R wheels and configured as 3-row, 7-seat vehicle is 437 miles. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

Investor Relations Contactinvestor@lucidmotors.com

Media Contactsmedia@lucidmotors.com lucid@smallgirlspr.com

