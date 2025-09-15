circle x black
Medit Link Express for iPad Debuts as Medit i900 Mobility Goes into Shipping

15 settembre 2025 | 13.01
SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a global leader in digital dentistry, today announced two milestone moments for the industry. The company has officially launched Medit Link Express, its first iPad-native app for intraoral scanning, now available on the Apple App Store, and at the same time begun shipping the Medit i900 Mobility, previously available for pre-order since August 1.

With the Medit i900 Mobility now shipping in select regions, dental professionals can experience a new level of mobility in scanning. Designed for today's clinical environment, the i900 Mobility works hand in hand with Medit Link Express to deliver a compact, intuitive, and easy-to-learn digital scanning experience that feels natural from the very first use.

A New Kind of Simplicity with Medit Link Express

Medit Link Express is Medit's first app built entirely for iPad. It transforms intraoral scanning into a lighter, faster, and more intuitive experience, designed to fit naturally into everyday clinical life. Dental professionals can scan and share directly from an iPad without the need for a desktop, reducing preparation time and opening the door to greater freedom.

Highlights of Medit Link Express:

With Medit Link Express and the Medit i900 Mobility together, dentists and their teams can now work with unprecedented freedom, creating a patient experience that is more compact, intuitive, and enjoyable than ever before.

At the same time, Medit continues to deliver innovations that make digital dentistry more seamless. Through ongoing software and firmware updates, the company steadily enhances scanning speed, ease of use, and compatibility across its solutions. The latest Medit Link software enables full integration with the new i900M scanner while also improving clarity in metal scanning, giving clinicians more accurate results and an even smoother experience.

Product availability, regulatory approval status, and release timelines may vary by country. For accurate and up-to-date information, please contact your local authorized sales representative.

To learn more about Medit Link Express and the Medit i900 Mobility, visit www.medit.com.

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions based on proprietary technology. The company enables collaborative care between dental clinics and labs through innovative hardware and software. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since 2000, Medit has a strong global presence through its offices in the Americas and Europe and a distributor network spanning over 100 countries.

