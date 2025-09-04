circle x black
Mini-sized Labubu Coming to AliExpress

04 settembre 2025 | 18.55
The Monsters Pin for Love Series Available Starting August 29

SYDNEY, MADRID and LONDON, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POP MART's mini-sized Labubu pendant, as part of "The Monsters Pin For Love Series", debuts today on AliExpress, Alibaba's global retail marketplace.

The collection features two alphabetical series, A-M and N-Z, with each pendant corresponding to a letter of the alphabet. Each series contains 14 standard designs and one hidden design. Collectors have a 1:14 chance of obtaining a standard design and a 1:168 chance for the hidden version.

Unlike the regular 17-centimeter Labubu vinyl plushies, the Mini Labubu measures 10.5 centimeters in height (6 x 4.5 x 10.5 cm), making it ideal for phone charms and keychains.

The Monsters series character Labubu, designed by Kasing Lung, surged in popularity after celebrities were spotted with the toys in 2023. The toothy monster has since become a global collectible sensation.

POP MART launched its official flagship store on AliExpress in 2020, marking a significant step in its global expansion. The platform has since become a vital channel for POP MART, featuring livestream shopping and offline events showcasing its popular character collections.

In late August, AliExpress and POP MART brought their first Skullpanda character event to the music festival - elrow Town Marbella 2025 in Spain. Visitors to the AliExpress × POP MART booth participated in interactive games for exclusive prizes in an immersive, music-filled environment.

AliExpress partnered with POP MART in June for multiple livestream events, enhancing the shopping experience for collectible toy fans. This Mini Labubu release marks another step in expanding the character's global market presence.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759234/POP_MART_s_mini_sized_Labubu_pendant_vinyl_plushies.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351026/logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mini-sized-labubu-coming-to-aliexpress-302540949.html

