MND SNOW launches a new generation of snowmaking solutions

At INTERALPIN 2025 (Innsbruck, Austria), MND SNOW, the snowmaking division of the French group MND, is unveiling a strategic and technological overhaul of its offering, with a new range of snow guns and the introduction of a new fan snowmaker, redesigned to offer optimum performance at marginal temperatures.

INNSBRUCK, Austria, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Taurus, the benchmark lance snow gun, gives rise to a new range of solutions.

Robust, reliable and high-performance, the best lance snow gun on the market thanks to its production capacity has conquered the world's biggest ski resorts.

MND has redesigned its range, building on the strengths of Taurus while integrating the expectations of the market in terms of modularity, retrofitting, enhanced performance at marginal temperatures and adaptation to new production constraints.

This new range ensures interoperability between models, simplified maintenance and easier integration into existing installations. It features integrated solenoid valves for more responsive control and lighter snowmaking heads.

MND SNOW unveils a new-generation fan snowmaker

Particularly efficient at marginal temperatures (+20 to +30% more production than a standard fan snowmaker), it is the ideal solution for low-altitude sites or those with limited hydraulic pressure. It combines a new design for better integration into the natural environment, with significant technological advances, while retaining the fundamentals of MND SNOW fan snowmaker success of robustness, reliability and ease of maintenance. It enables operators to choose the solution best suited to their land profile and energy constraints.

"With this new range of lances and new fan snowmaker, we offer ski resorts greater adaptability to today's climatic realities. These solutions meet the growing demands of operators to maximize production in ever-shorter weather windows. This reliable, high-performance and durable piece of equipment embodies our vision of anticipating change by providing ever more agile and high-performance technologies." - Stéphane GAL, Director at MND SNOW

Highlights

MND enhances its position as a global snowmaking leader by combining performance, adaptability and sustainability. The new equipment integrates seamlessly into MND SNOW centralized management systems, like the SNOW-cs supervision software, enabling ski resorts to maximize energy efficiency and operational flexibility.

VISIT US AT INTERALPIN from May 6th-9th, 2025, BOOTH B150

MND is a French industrial group specializing in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and thrilling leisure infrastructures. With over 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND's 4 core businesses contribute on a daily basis to mobility, leisure and safety for all, by offering proven, sustainable solutions based on its mountain expertise. MND operates in over 50 countries with 300 employees. www.mnd.com

Download images: https://cloud.mnd.com/index.php/s/3fNFqtgiGxLGgry

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677154/MND_Fan_Snowmaker.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677155/MND_Logo.jpg

Press contact Alexandre Bérard +33 (0)6 45 42 95 46 alex@alternativemedia.fr

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire